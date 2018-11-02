Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tacos toronto

The top 5 new tacos in Toronto

Tacos in Toronto have more champions than ever that want to make them the right way: using tortillas that are handmade, on site if possible, served in a casual environment with great salsas and a squeeze of lime. These new places aren’t afraid to push the limits of traditional fillings and styles, offering creative twists.

Here are my picks for the top new tacos in Toronto.

Good Hombres

The squeaking sound of a tortilla-making machine greets you as soon as you walk through the door of this miniscule Bathurst spot just north of Dundas. This spot is the sibling to Campechano, and you can get classic bistec and pescado tacos here paired with designated punchy salsas. You can also buy wholesale tortillas and masa.

Grand Electric Taqueria

The folks behind the popular Parkdale spot not far from here have opened a parkside joint across from Trinity Bellwoods that’s an express stop for some of Toronto’s favourite fish tacos, guac and margaritas.

Cinco Mexican Restaurant

This unassuming restaurant on Roncesvalles serves up more basic street tacos, as well as gourmet tacos on blue corn tortillas with cheese in between them. There are typically around six options for house hot sauces, including a few armageddon-level ones.

El Chapo

This spot adjacent to the Financial District knows what people in the neighbourhood need, pairing tacos with coffee. Shrimp, tinga, and barbacoa tacos shine, but the veggie poblano taco is really killer.

Bang Bang Burrito

U of T students have a new haven for late night tacos near campus in this place near Bloor and Spadina serving pulled pork, chorizo and fish tacos, which you can opt to fire up with lethal Carolina Reaper hot sauce.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Cinco

