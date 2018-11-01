New restaurants in Toronto present us with flavours from afar and techniques from the past in order to bring our attention to the here and now. Handmade dumplings, British pies and vegan butter chicken tacos all place the focus right where it needs to be: the food.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Seafood standouts on the menu at brand new Rasa sibling near King and Portland include precious scallop dumplings laden with crab, shrimp tempura, and sashimi, all meant to be shared.

This new soup joint in Liberty Village has replaced Live Organic’s location on Atlantic Avenue. They do ramen soup and pressed sushi as well as tsukemen (dipping-style ramen).

Mad Crush Wine Bar in Little Italy has undergone a transformation to become more of an English pub, similar to owner Jamieson Kerr’s other projects Queen and Beaver or The Oxley.

Soup dumplings to go are now a reality at Dundas and Spadina, at the heart of what is arguably Toronto’s official dumpling neighbourhood. The best part is, they cost only a few dollars.

Scarborough just got a shrine to Shanghai-style pan-fried soup dumplings on McNicoll Avenue.

Open all the live long day every day near Wilson and Keele, this place starts with Turkish breakfast in the morning and ends with kebap, mezze and doner feasts in the evening.

Pub food meets Korean in the Annex at this new hangout where you can accompany flaming sushi and bulgogi sliders with cocktails and draft beer.

It’s now possible to get butter chicken bao and poutine under the same roof at this restaurant at the Shops at Don Mills.

There are suddenly two locations of this Asian dessert spot in Toronto, including one near Lawrence and Dufferin, serving shaved ice, waffles and more.

You can now customize your own salad, naan wraps, roti tacos or biri-rice bowls with traditional Indian proteins and toppings of your choice at this takeout spot just north of Bathurst station.