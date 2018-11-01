Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for October

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto present us with flavours from afar and techniques from the past in order to bring our attention to the here and now. Handmade dumplings, British pies and vegan butter chicken tacos all place the focus right where it needs to be: the food. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month. 

Sara

Seafood standouts on the menu at brand new Rasa sibling near King and Portland include precious scallop dumplings laden with crab, shrimp tempura, and sashimi, all meant to be shared.

Ultramen Japanese Noodle Bar

This new soup joint in Liberty Village has replaced Live Organic’s location on Atlantic Avenue. They do ramen soup and pressed sushi as well as tsukemen (dipping-style ramen).

The Peacock Public House

Mad Crush Wine Bar in Little Italy has undergone a transformation to become more of an English pub, similar to owner Jamieson Kerr’s other projects Queen and Beaver or The Oxley. 

Juicy Dumpling

Soup dumplings to go are now a reality at Dundas and Spadina, at the heart of what is arguably Toronto’s official dumpling neighbourhood. The best part is, they cost only a few dollars.

Wu Jian Dao

Scarborough just got a shrine to Shanghai-style pan-fried soup dumplings on McNicoll Avenue.

Meat Point

Open all the live long day every day near Wilson and Keele, this place starts with Turkish breakfast in the morning and ends with kebap, mezze and doner feasts in the evening.

Myato Gastropub

Pub food meets Korean in the Annex at this new hangout where you can accompany flaming sushi and bulgogi sliders with cocktails and draft beer.

Mantra

It’s now possible to get butter chicken bao and poutine under the same roof at this restaurant at the Shops at Don Mills.

HK Sweets

There are suddenly two locations of this Asian dessert spot in Toronto, including one near Lawrence and Dufferin, serving shaved ice, waffles and more.

Miya Bhai

You can now customize your own salad, naan wraps, roti tacos or biri-rice bowls with traditional Indian proteins and toppings of your choice at this takeout spot just north of Bathurst station.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Myato

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for October

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Sakai Bar, Jessy's Pizza, Wu Jian Dao, Chakula Hu, Apres

Molson confirms cannabis beer will be coming next year

The top 5 new tap rooms in Toronto

Toronto is getting a sprawling new supper club open only one day a week

All you can eat vegan chicken wings have arrived in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, 7 West, Playa Cabana Cantina, Starbucks, Mean Bao

5 spectacular rooftop bars in Toronto open all year long