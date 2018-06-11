10 restaurants for Father's Day brunch in Toronto

Father's Day brunch ideas in Toronto are restaurants where you can trade mom-mosas for craft beer and raises a toast to the fathers that always provide for others. It’s their turn to be treated to a brunch fit for royalty.

Here are my picks for where to go for Father’s Day brunch in Toronto.

Dad can be the king of all he surveys up on the rooftop patio of this swanky Riverside operation. It was also once a strip club, so you can even technically tell pop you’re taking him to the nudie bar for Father’s Day.

Duck eggs, sandwiches and pancakes are a manly yet elegant way to start the day at this renowned Danforth brunch spot.

Incredible Caesars and eggs in a nest feed hungry families reliably at this Junction Triangle spot with a patio.

Speaking of patios, there’s a giant one at this brewery at Bathurst and Adelaide. They do $5 tulips of house-made lager with brunch.

This Danforth spot with a rooftop patio is doing a prix fixe Father’s Day brunch with options like corn waffles, frittatas, mushrooms and asparagus on toast, gnocchi and even prime rib.

Dads who love wine will be thrilled by a brunch of blueberry pancakes or smoked trout salads topped with fried eggs at this Little Italy bar that specializes in vino.

There’ll be a crepe station, mac 'n' cheese, brunch potato salad, BLTs, sustainably-sourced seafood and lots of other stuff your dad loves to stuff himself with at the epic Father’s Day brunch being hosted at this Financial District beer hall with dozens upon dozens of taps.

Have the sunniest Father’s Day brunch possible (Toronto weather dependent, of course) at this rooftop restaurant perched atop the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District. Avocado toast and pancakes, check.

Brunches of eggs, waffles and brisket at this Junction spot with a sweet little patio are accompanied by Caesars that are practically full meals in themselves, perfect for hungry papas.

This homey Upper Beaches corner spot is an ideal laid-back environment in which to treat dad to a low-pressure, but pretty brunch.