The top 10 summertime treats in Kensington Market

The top summertime treats in Kensington Market should be on your hit list anytime you’re rolling through one of Toronto’s most eclectic neighbourhoods. Whether you’re there for Pedestrian Sundays or just because, there’s few better spots to be in the summer than the market.

Here are my picks for the top summertime treats in Kensington.

Get decadent with the different flavours of soft serve at this ice creamery, which serves their swirly desserts to you in gilded goblets which you can take with you as you walk down Baldwin.

A post shared by Food Porn Toronto (@foodporntoronto) on Jun 10, 2018 at 4:44pm PDT

We all know Toronto loves its ice cream trends. The most recent to hit the city was ice cream covered in edible 24K gold. Kensington may not be known for glamorous eats, but this cone from Eative takes luxury to the next level.

A post shared by Wu Wu (@snikki.doodle) on Jun 25, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

These traditional fish-shaped Japanese cakes are almost too cute to eat. Filled with tasty flavours like custard, green tea, or red bean, you can get two of these adorable mini bites for just $3; well-worth a taste of Japan in the summertime.

A post shared by Little Pebbles (@littlepebblesto) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:47pm PDT

These aren’t your regular ice lattes: this sleek little cafe does Asian-inspired flavours like black sesame and matcha that are extra refreshing and make cooling down in the summer taste oh-so good.

A post shared by Millie Creperie (@milliecreperie) on Jun 19, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Fill them up with s’mores, ice cream, gelato — whatever: these handheld paper-wrapped treats from Millie’s are one of those summer traditions that impresses year after year.

A post shared by @foods.aesthetics on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

It’s hard to pass by 214 Augusta and resist Pancho’s churros in the window. This classic Mexican treat has been transformed from its original stick form into churro cones stuffed with ice cream.

A post shared by Wrestlers (@wrestlerscoffee) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Choose from tons of paleta flavours at this Mexican cafe, where you can get them dipped in chocolate and rolled around in peanuts or coconut flakes for extra pizzazz.

A post shared by Savour Toronto (@savourtoronto) on Jun 21, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

Grab some all-natural frozen yogurt for a cool treat that won’t give you the regular post-ice cream sugar high and ensuing crash.

A post shared by Toronto's Finest / Food & More (@to_finest) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

All the flavours at this narrow spot are so good it’ll be hard to choose. You can’t go wrong with these ice cream bars, just beware the sticky mess they might make on extra hot days.

A post shared by IzLit 🔥💯 (@pvnk_blossom) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Yes, these are vegan. Everything at this bakery is the healthy version of the unhealthy thing you've been craving, like decked out donuts that are so good you won't believe its not killing you slowly.