15 vegan cupcakes in Toronto that might be better than the real thing

Vegan cupcakes in Toronto aren't limited to the display cases in dairy and egg-free bakeries. Many of the city's most beloved confectioneries have upped their baking game by adding vegan offerings to their menus. If you've been craving cupcakes but don't want to forfeit your diet, you've got more than a few options.

Here are my picks for where to get vegan cupcakes in Toronto.

If you want to stray away from run of the mill flavours like chocolate and vanilla, head to this bakery with locations on Dundas West and in Hardbord Village. The shop carries vegan riffs on flavours like chocolate cookie dough, lemon vanilla and strawberry milkshake.

You'll find vegan cupcakes in flavours like rose pistachio, funfetti, dark chocolate, London fog and carrot at all three locations of this popular bakery.

The Scarborough bakery carries a wide selection of vegan and gluten-free foods. When it comes to cupcakes they sell them flavours like double chocolate, roasted apple pie and carrot.

This Kensington Market restaurant doesn't just offer up a savoury menu. For something sweet opt for their cupcakes. Flavours include triple chocolate, red velvet, classic vanilla and special flavours that pop-up seasonally, like gingerbread.

The Leslieville joint serves an allergy-friendly menu with lots of vegan and gluten-free options, including tasty cupcakes. Indugle in flavours like vanilla chocolate, strawberry shortcake, vanilla field berries and mocha.

You'll find locations of this vegan and gluten-free bakery in the Junction and Kensington Market. Among their array of goodies you'll find cupcakes that range in flavours from your standard chocolate and vanilla to the epic Chiwaffle which is their take on chicken and waffles.

This Beaches spot is a tried and true option for vegan baked goods. If you want to get your hands on masterfully crafted cupcake, its selection will never fail you. Chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla, and strawberry rhubarb are just some of the flavours available.

This bakery with multiple Toronto locations caters to both vegans and non-vegans alike with its vast selection of icing-smothered goodies. If you can't stomach traditional buttercream, opt for one of its vegan flavours - you can snag chocolate or vanilla with vanilla bean, chocolate or raspberry icing.

This vegan bakery boasts locations in both Parkdale and in Thornhill. You'll find its display case filled with delectable cupcakes in flavours like chocolate, vanilla, carrot and a few seasonally spruced-up options.

Make your way to the Junction to discover this 100% all natural, grainless, paleo-inspired bakeshop that specializes in low-carb, dairy-free and gluten-free treats. When it comes to cupcakes order they have them available in chocolate and vanilla flavours.

This quaint little Bloorcourt bakery specializes in pastries that are wheat-, nut-, dairy- and soy-free. Its vegan chocolate cupcakes will help satisfy even the most stubborn sweet tooth.

If you find yourself in the Annex hankering for a vegan chocolate or vanilla cupcake you're in luck. This poular wheat and gluten-free bakery has you covered.

This Dundas West bakery serves up one hell of a cupcake. Available in both chocolate and French vanilla the bakery has managed to craft a vegan version of the treat that doesn't sacrifice taste.

Dundas West is home to this healthy, allergen-free, vegan, gluten-free certified bakery. Vanilla, chocolate caramel, mint, peanut butter paspberry, and cookies and cream are just a few of the cupcake options available.

You can find the bakery outlet of this popular brand known for thier vegan and vegetarian baked goods on Canartic Drive in North York. You can snag cupakes in flavours like S'mores, chocolate lavendar and vanilla.