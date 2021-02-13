Eat & Drink
japanese bakery toronto

The top 15 Japanese bakeries in Toronto

Japanese bakeries can be found all over Toronto. It's great news if you're craving delicate crepe cakes, roll cakes, creme puffs, spongy cheesecakes, or sweet buns.

Here are my picks for the top Japanese bakeries in Toronto.

Uncle Tetsu

This chain specializing in Japanese style cheesecakes originated in Fukuoka and has since spread out across the globe landing in Toronto. Characterized by its light, fluffy, soufflé-like texture, these cheesecakes attract crowds, and are sold alongside madeleines.

Millie Patisserie & Creamery

This Japanese dessert house in the Fashion District offers a lovely assortment of thinly layered crepe cakes by the slice along with puddings, black sesame tarts, matcha azuki cake, cheesecakes, gelato-stuffed creme puffs and more.

Neo Coffee Bar

This cafe with multiple Toronto locations makes lovely roll cakes and creme puffs in-house. Expect swirls of delicately sweetened sponge cake paired with flavours like matcha, red bean, and even adaptations of Western favourites like strawberry shortcake.

Tsuchi Cafe

If you love desserts from Japanese bakeries but also have a plant-based diet this Little Italy cafe is here to satisfy all of your sweet cravings. 

Little Pebbles

This bakery cafe selling wee little cute desserts can be found in Kensington Market. Chiffon cakes, macarons and Swiss roll cake are just some the offerings you can indulge in. 

The desserts at Little Pebbles are almost too pretty to eat. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Bloom Cafe

This Japanese bakery near Yonge & Wellesley specializes in cream puffs. They're made in-house and ooze with fillings like strawberry, Earl Grey, mocha, matcha, Oreo and vanilla. 

Hattendo Toronto

This tiny bakery in Baldwin Village is known for its Japanese cream buns filled with custard and different flavours of cream.

Saryo

This cafe is a Tokyo transplant serving up some truly mind-blowing desserts like matcha cheesecake and epic parfraits. It shares space with Konjiki Ramen.

Pablo Cheese Tart Toronto

This bakery found in Little Tokyo is famous for its Japanese cheese tarts that come in an original flavour, matcha (filled with shiratama and azuki/red bean paste inside) or chocolate.

Hazukido Toronto

Here's an international bakery chain bringing their Japanese croissants to Toronto. Hazukido has over 100 flavours of croissants on its roster. On the menu, you'll find 14 at a time, which rotate seasonally.

You won't be able to leave Hazukido with just one. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

mon K Patisserie

This Japanese influenced French bakery in East York serves up an assortment of baked treats ranging from croissants to cream puffs.

Cheese Garden

This shop is where to get Japanese cheesecake near Yonge and Sheppard. They do baked cheese tarts and double fromage cheesecakes as well. 

Oishii Sweets

The Scarorough bakery is inspired by its founder's love for Japanese baking. Inside the cafe, you will find sweets like cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, custom cookies and mochi donuts.

Ninetails Coffee Bar

This Koreatown cafe specializes in Japanese honey pancake sandwiches, also known as dorayaki. They're made by a pastry chef offsite.

Tsujiri Toronto

This popular cafe has multiple locations in Toronto and is here to satisfy any and all matcha cravings. Whether you want something topped with soft serve or macarons they've got you covered.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Pablo. With files from Liora Ipsum and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

