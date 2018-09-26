Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
The top 10 scones in Toronto

Scones in Toronto don’t just come in ho-hum cheddar or blueberry flavours, though there are great renditions of those classics readily available. Exciting artisanal varieties like coconut, Stilton walnut, Earl Grey, espresso chocolate and date pecan are what give us get up and go in this city. 

Here are my picks for the top scones in Toronto.

Kitten and the Bear

This itty bitty cafe in Parkdale does a tea service accompanying buttermilk scones baked fresh throughout the day with their signature artisanal seasonal preserves, clotted cream and your choice of 49th Parallel coffee or Sloane tea. Scones are also available to go.

Baker and Scone

The word scone is right in the name of this St. Clair West shop, so you know they’re serious about baking them. Dozens of seasonally varying flavours include uncommon options like pear hazelnut, green tea, toasted coconut, sweet pumpkin and banana bread.

School

This Liberty Village restaurant knows that fresh baked goods make the breakfast and brunch they’re known for what it is, rotating flavours like cheddar and berry white chocolate produced on site. 

Cherry Bomb

This cafe in Roncesvalles Village may be known for its croissants, but they scratch bake the most amazing scones here as well like their famous date and pecan variety.

Merseyside

Customers go crazy for the home baked scones at this cafe near Dundas West station in flavours like blueberry, cheddar red onion and apple ginger.

Sugar Loaf

The classically triangular, drizzled Earl Grey scones at this bakery cafe with locations in Riverside and Leslieville are especially coveted.

Odin

Espresso chocolate scones match the chill but vibrant energy of this Insta-worthy Corktown cafe with Scandinavian design.

Tori’s Bakeshop

While the humble scone can often be packed with allergens harmful to many, the scones at this specialty bakery with locations in the Beaches and Canary District are made with unbleached flour, unrefined cane sugar, Earth Balance and not much else so they’re safe for all to enjoy.

Sweet Bliss

Perfectly glazed wild blueberry scones should be snapped up when you can get them from this Leslieville bakery. 

Fantail

Roncesvalles Village has this spot where you can put together your own mix and match scone sampler box selecting from their daily flavours, which might include Stilton walnut or raspberry vanilla.

