The top 10 kid friendly brunch restaurants in Toronto

Kid friendly brunch restaurants in Toronto are spots where the whole family can indulge. Start the day of with the kiddos with some classic bacon and eggs, or opt for something more extravagant in the form of pancakes stacked high.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants to brunch with kids in Toronto.

The cafe in Little India is home to some of Toronto's best breakfast sandwiches, and while you're chowing down on one, you'll be happy to know there's a 'mini moo's' section on the menu just for kids. It features a 'kid's brekkie' and a classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Here's the perfect place to visit if you find yourself in the Junction hunting down brunch with the family. For you, there's an epic chicken and waffle sandwich, and for the kids, there's johnny cakes with maple syrup and scrambled eggs.

The Little Landwer menu is available at both their Richmond Hill and Financial District locations. For breakfast, children can get one egg any style, freshly cut veggies, cream cheese, Nutella, jam, fruit and toast. If that doesn't tickle their fancy, opt for the mac and cheese instead.

Liberty Village is a brunch mecca with choices like Mildred's Temple Kitchen and School but if you're looking for something more accommodating to kids, this restaurant on Atlantic Avenue is it. Order up the 'Mini Messi' which comes with scrambled eggs, bacon and tots.

This restaurant on Bayview is a cheery spot for affordable, delicious brunches. Beyond lemon ricotta pancakes that cannot be missed, there's a whole slew of options for the little ones including grilled cheese and French toast with Nutella and banana.

If you're hankering for a meat-filled brunch with the kids in tow, look no further than this popular Roncesvalles Village BBQ restaurant. Brunch bites for children include scrambled eggs, pancakes and even pulled pork in a flour tortilla.

Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both their King East and Upper Beaches locations. Kids under 12 can order scrambled eggs and bacon, French toast and pancakes.

One of Toronto's best diners can be found in Leslieville. On weekends find booths packed with families. Children are entitled to cheap and cheerful selections of massive sides like French toast, pancakes and bacon.

Here's another popular Leslieville spot that will satisfy the kiddos. They can order a half portion of grilled cheese or the The Green Wood Classic which comes complete with eggs and bacon or sausage, fresh greens, roasted potatoes and toast.

The restaurant on Mount Pleasant has been a Toronto staple for more than half a century. The family friendly spot will have everyone munching away on brunch classics of pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and home fries.