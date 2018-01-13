The top 15 Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto

Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto may not face as much competition as their other Asian counterparts, but the number of spots serving dishes like beef noodle soup are steadily growing in number.

Here are my picks for the top Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto.

Beef noodle soup is, to many, the epitome of Taiwanese comfort food, and this restaurant in First Markham Place serves one of the best versions. They have some of the best chewy noodles around and their strong, dark broth is packed with flavour. Their stinky tofu is also popular but inadvisable if you have places to be later.

This Koreatown restaurant pays homage to the food of Taiwan’s busy streets with slow-cooked meat broths and customizable selections of authentically flavoured veggies and protein.

Choose any of this Markham food court spot’s six or seven different set items (the Taiwanese pork chop is the most popular) for just $6.50. Mix it with some of their homemade pickles and hot sauce for a delicious, only slightly unhealthy meal.

There’s food court dining and then there’s this Cabbagetown restaurant, which sits at the other end of spectrum. They offer modern takes on Taiwanese favourite like TFC (Taiwanese Fried Chicken) and pair them with hand-crafted cocktails.

Most widely recognized as a stall in Asian night market festivals across the GTA, Papa Chang’s actual storefront won’t win any points for ambience. But if you're craving fish skewers, popcorn chicken bento boxes or Taiwanese pancakes, few can top this Markham staple’s menu.

This mom-and-pop operation in Metro Square specializes in cheap Taiwanese bento boxes with rotating items. The popcorn chicken and vegetables is always a hit, while the blood pudding and fish cake side dish is much more delicious than it sounds. The lunch sets won't cost you more than $7, but take heed: service can be hit or miss.

Blink and you'll miss this extremely well-hidden, cash-only restaurant, located in a small nook near Yonge and Finch. When you do find it, you’ll be pleased to find $5.99 three-cup chicken on rice and a big variety of bubble tea.

The huge menu at this Baldwin Village restaurant serves up fancy selections of Taiwanese fare like New Zealand lamb and shrimps, as well as your usual fried favourites like chicken and calamari. You’d be remiss not to try their bubble teas, since their list of drinks is even more extensive than their food.

Despite its rather unremarkable location at First Markham Place, this modest restaurant has a steady stream of regulars. Noodles are the specialty; my go-to is the minced pork noodle with bean sauce for just $6. Couple it with one of their milk teas for a cheap and satisfying meal.

This place in Koreatown North is a part café, part restaurant. With a modern and cheerful vibe. It's one of the few spots in Toronto to serve oyster pancakes. Non-Mandarin-speakers may find the servers' relative lack of English skills daunting, but their Oreo milk tea will more than make it up for it.

If you’re in the mood to stuff yourself with a massive piece of fried chicken, head to this global chain near Yonge and Bloor. The size of their filet can be intimidating, so stick to the nuggets and pork belly baos if you’re feeling shy.

Serving a mixture of Taiwanese and Japanese fare, this gem in North York offers delicious dishes like yuzu sauce chicken wings. Their unique wood decor is worth appreciating over a towering ice cream cake doused in ice cream.

This bustling spot in Markham is the spot to go for steaming hot pot and spicy mussels. You can find unique sweet and savoury treats here like the Hokkaido molten cream cheese tart and lychee raindrop cakes.

This restaurant with multiple locations include one near Yonge and College is known for its bubble teas but it also serve up tons of traditional Taiwanese food – meaning lots of fried stuff. Pair your milk tea with some fried chicken poppers, deep-fried soft shell crabs or a selection of baos.

To the untrained eye, this place looks like your average bubble tea cafe. The Richmond hill location of this Taiwanese chain, however, serves up way more than beverages, with cheap lunch and dinner specials that are worth looking out for.