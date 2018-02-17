Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago

gluten free beer toronto

The top 10 bars with gluten free beer in Toronto

The top bars for gluten free beer in Toronto offer brews that can be consumed by everyone. Move aside ciders and cocktails: folks with gluten intolerance can now safely enjoy a beer at any of these local watering holes.

Here are my picks for the top bars with gluten free beer in Toronto.

Get Well

This arcade room meets bar on Dundas West has an extremely extensive list of beers, both on tap or in bottles and cans. Grab a bottle of Glutenberg Pale Ale or Glutenberg Blonde for $9.

Convenience

Tucked away behind a bodega corner store front, this West Queen West spot has tall boys of Glutenberg Pale Ale and Blonde for $8 a pop.

The Drink

Drag shows, bingo night, gluten free beer: you can find it all at this Church and Wellesley bar. For prices between $7 and $10, you can find Glutenberg beers and New Grist, depending on what’s in stock.

Hair of the Dog

This Church Street pub with the great patio is the spot to enjoy a bottle of the gluten free Minnesota beer Bard’s Gold, at $5.75 each.

Amsterdam BrewHouse

A go-to spot by Harbourfront both during and after Jays games, this spacious brewhouse carries bottles of the popular Lakehouse New Grist ($8).

Craft Beer Market

There's a few gluten free options at this high-ceilinged beer house in the Financial District. Wash down a tasty – but pricier – celiac conscious meal with bottles of Glutenberg Pale Ale or Blonde ($9.75), Mongozo ($9.75) or New Grist Pilsner ($8.75).

Sin and Redemption

Just steps away from the AGO, this classic pub has a good selection of international beers. They carry bottles of the barley-brewed malt Mongozo Pilsner for $7.25.

Beerbistro

Need some beer to wash your brussel-style mussels down? Bottles of Lakefront New Grist ($6.45) and the fruity Strathroy 1815 Freedom Framboise ($9.07) are available at this Financial District eatery and pub.

Trinity Common

One of the larger hangouts in Kensington Market, this bar also serves up a nice variety of BBQ dishes and international plates, alongside bottles of Omission Pale Lager ($7.50) to wash it all down.

Bar Hop Brewco

Tons of gluten free beverages are offered at this Peter St. bar near Queen West. Aside from a big selection of ciders, this location and its original spot on King both serve the Belgian Brunehaut beer, among several more gluten free brewskis at varying prices.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Convenience

