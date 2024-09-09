Toronto is getting a whole new neighbourhood and here's what it will look like

The pioneering redevelopment of Toronto's formerly overlooked Port Lands area promises a long list of impressive new features for the city, including beaches, parks, an entire island community, and a second new neighbourhood, details of which were just recently announced.

CreateTO and Waterfront Toronto issued a call for input on the forthcoming McCleary District late last week, alerting residents to the first public information session regarding the new precinct later this month.

📣 We are currently developing a Precinct Plan for McCleary District and we want to hear from you!



McCleary District is envisioned as a dense, transit-oriented, complete mixed-use community and a hub of activity that will change the makeup of the Port Lands. This district will… pic.twitter.com/fsVWMKCgld — CreateTO (@_CreateTO) September 5, 2024

"McCleary District is envisioned as a dense, transit-oriented, complete mixed-use community and a hub of activity that will change the makeup of the Port Lands," the former group wrote on social media Thursday.

"This district will contribute to broader economic objectives by supporting key sectors such as film, television and digital media. It will also provide new housing, parks and community facilities for residents and workers."

A 124-page City document outlines the present plans for the area — which spans from Lake Shore Blvd. south to Commissioners St., and from the Don Roadway west to Logan Ave. — including all elements of its future design, from housing proposals and potential road layouts to public realm elements and overall vision.

Greenery and a return to the "natural heritage" of the parcel are key focuses of the blueprints, as is a waterfront identity that unifies existing film studios with new residential and retail development.

All renderings show a ton of local flora that will attract pollinators and wildlife, while also serving to beautify the space in a way that other parts of the city are lacking.

"The district will be tied together by a spectacular open space and public realm network that stretches from the renaturalized mouth of the Don River through a new district park to McCleary Park and extends nature, water and habitat throughout," those at the helm explain.

Full pedestrianization of some roadways is also mentioned, with the option for car-free space between "robust" retail offerings, and mid- and high-rise buildings that will include high-density residential and flexible uses.

The Ontario Line's nearby East Harbour Station and the planned waterfront LRT will help the overall goal of a "dense, walkable and transit-oriented community."

Also a priority is having a range of housing offerings that go beyond the downtown core's often tiny, overpriced, arguably unlivable units that people are decidedly not fans of.

Designers emphasize the importance of having affordable homes, workforce homes and family-oriented homes with multiple bedrooms in the new pocket.

Though the neighbourhood may be home to structures as tall as 69 storeys, there will be multiple new green spaces to counteract any concrete jungle feel, plus "more complete and greener streets" and an eco-friendly, zero-carbon design precedent.

The draft plan underscores "a walkable, varied street network, ground floor animation and comfortable microclimate conditions to promote year-round activation of the public realm."

Those who want to learn more about what's to come for the McCleary District and have their say at an open house at the Ralph Thornton Community Centre at 6:30 p.m. on September 18.