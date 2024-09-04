Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Toronto's condo market is in a tailspin and people are worried

It's been hard to find a pulse in Toronto's formerly-scorching real estate scene lately, but owners and builders in one particular segment are floundering the most: the condo market.

Once a favourite of investors who happily scooped up the majority of new units, condos as a commodity have become something no one wants to touch while sales numbers and returns plummet — and as an entry-level housing type, remain hard to justify due to the exorbitant price tag for what buyers are actually getting.

The number of condo transactions taking place in the city has fallen to a dreadful 27-year low as of the second quarter of this year, with only 1,688 sold over the three months of Q2, which was 66 per cent lower than the same time in 2023 and 70 per cent below the 20-year average.

And inventory levels keep inching upwards, with investors, 80 per cent of whom are now losing money on their expenditure, unable to simply dump their units for a guaranteed profit as they once could.

The latest figures show a whopping 12 months of condo inventory sitting on the market waiting to be sold — perhaps confusing to those who are hearing from all ends that the region is in a housing crisis, which is moreso an affordability crisis that sellers can't help assuage unless they are willing to absorb a substantial loss.

In the midst of all of this, developers are getting desperate and slowing down once voracious construction, pressing pause on tens of thousands of units.

Still, the astounding level of supply has people worried about what's next for condos in and around the city while activity for detached homes gradually warms back up.

Some experts, like investment advisor and real estate writer Hilliard MacBeth, feel that the state of the condo segment could "sink the market" as a whole.

MacBeth and others fear that not even further mortgage rate cuts from the Bank of Canada will solve this dilemma given how towers continue to be designed, built and priced in the city.

Lead photo by

Lucas T/Unsplash
