Toronto's next claustrophobically tiny condos are already under construction

The micro-condo trend is alive and well in Toronto, with a new release of suites within an under-construction tower offering up some... ummm... compact living options.

Gupta Group has unveiled a limited collection of luxury condos dubbed The Upper Rose within their Rosedale on Bloor condo-hotel tower, already rising fast to a height of 55 storeys from the southwest corner of Bloor and Sherbourne.

The release constitutes just 75 of the 508 suites, situated on the 40th through 55th floors of the building, and some of these units are alarmingly tiny.

Ranging from 307 to 729 sq. ft, the lower end of this scale would include some of the smallest units in the city — rivalling the purpose-built Smart House micro-condo tower and the claustrophobia-inducing 277 sq. ft unit at Karma Condos.

At $500,000, the smallest units in this release are priced well below the Toronto-wide average condo price of $720,832, and despite their minuscule size, they have a few perks over the competition.

Perched on the tower's upper floors, units will feature some pretty spectacular city views, along with eleven-foot ceiling heights (most condos are in the 8-9-foot range these days) and other high-end details.

The biggest selling feature could be the fact that the tower is already partially built, meaning that future residents won't face the excruciating waits associated with pre-construction condos.

For those unable to stomach forking over half a million for such a small piece of the sky, the larger, more expensive units in the release are going for as much as over $1,000,000.

"We are exceptionally pleased to release this limited selection of suites as part of the Rosedale on Bloor, which is well underway with construction and ready for move-in before the end of 2022," says Dr. Steve Gupta, Founder & Chairman of The Gupta Group.