Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rosedale on bloor

Toronto's next claustrophobically tiny condos are already under construction

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The micro-condo trend is alive and well in Toronto, with a new release of suites within an under-construction tower offering up some... ummm... compact living options.

Gupta Group has unveiled a limited collection of luxury condos dubbed The Upper Rose within their Rosedale on Bloor condo-hotel tower, already rising fast to a height of 55 storeys from the southwest corner of Bloor and Sherbourne.

The release constitutes just 75 of the 508 suites, situated on the 40th through 55th floors of the building, and some of these units are alarmingly tiny.

Ranging from 307 to 729 sq. ft, the lower end of this scale would include some of the smallest units in the city — rivalling the purpose-built Smart House micro-condo tower and the claustrophobia-inducing 277 sq. ft unit at Karma Condos.

At $500,000, the smallest units in this release are priced well below the Toronto-wide average condo price of $720,832, and despite their minuscule size, they have a few perks over the competition.

Perched on the tower's upper floors, units will feature some pretty spectacular city views, along with eleven-foot ceiling heights (most condos are in the 8-9-foot range these days) and other high-end details.

The biggest selling feature could be the fact that the tower is already partially built, meaning that future residents won't face the excruciating waits associated with pre-construction condos.

For those unable to stomach forking over half a million for such a small piece of the sky, the larger, more expensive units in the release are going for as much as over $1,000,000.

"We are exceptionally pleased to release this limited selection of suites as part of the Rosedale on Bloor, which is well underway with construction and ready for move-in before the end of 2022," says Dr. Steve Gupta, Founder & Chairman of The Gupta Group.

Lead photo by

Gupta Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's next claustrophobically tiny condos are already under construction

Owning a home in Canada costs way less per month than renting

Toronto's high-risk housing market could be in for a rude awakening

4 houses on a Toronto street are selling for $8.5 million

Here are the cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods for renters in Toronto right now

This entire 52-unit apartment building in Toronto is listed for $15 million

This $8 million estate in Oakville is a finalist for home of the year

You can buy this lovely Ontario home for just $350K but it's located inside a nudist resort