Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto condo prices

Toronto developer says 300-square-foot condo could cost $1 million in 10 years

Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Seven figures for 300 square feet of space seems reasonable... for a place on the moon or somewhere equally exotic. But a million bucks for a glass-paned shoe box in downtown Toronto?

We're not quite there yet, but one of the city's best-known real estate pros says that Toronto could soon be in a place where micro-condos are sold for upwards of $1 million a pop.

Just imagine: Paying $1 million for a condo no bigger than a two-car garage, situated high up in the sky where you don't even own any land and still have to pay monthly maintenance fees.

"In 10 years, a 300-square-foot studio in Toronto will go for $800K to $1 million," said realtor and developer Brad Lamb in a recently-published interview with TRNTO.com. "I think the prices of both homes and condos are going to continue to rise."

"It's not quite as bad as it is in New York, but we're getting there," Lamb continued.

"There are so many factors pointing to rising prices. I really see no relief until the next worldwide recession, and after that's done prices will boom again."

With the average price for all home types in the City of Toronto now just shy of $1 million, it's a feasible theory.

Start saving up for your glorified walk-in-closet of a home now, I guess. You've got 10 years to make a million bucks... which matters not if you're already spending most of your income on rent.

Ah, Toronto living.

Lead photo by

Urban Capital

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto developer says 300-square-foot condo could cost $1 million in 10 years

Airbnb hosts are freaking out over business lost because of coronavirus

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $300K over asking in two days

Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

Seneca College unveils new building in Toronto with Indigenous-led design

Rental of the week: somewhere near Dufferin and Davenport

House of the week: 8 High Point Road

Massive office building unveiled for downtown Toronto