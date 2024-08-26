Huge owl structure you can go inside installed in Toronto park

A larger-than-life owl play structure that's set to open up in Toronto's Port Lands next year is looking closer to completion than ever before.

The two-storey Snowy Owl structure was recently installed in a new park nestled around the renaturalized mouth of the Don River, and is visible from Commissioners Street and the yellow Cherry Street South bridge.

The giant structure was designed and fabricated by Monstrum with landscape design by MVVA.

Just shy of 30 feet tall, the wooden owl has a stage in its belly and also boasts sound play features including a drum, bells, and talk tubes for children to perform impromptu or imaginative shows.

The owl's eyes also function as windows for those who climb the two stories to the top, and the seating around the structure is in the shape of a nest.

Photographers recently captured the satisfying moment when construction crews topped off the giant structure by placing the owl's head onto its body using a crane.

Although the owl installation is mostly intended for children, the play structure is large enough for adults to comfortably venture inside. Crews have also installed a raccoon play structure at a nearby picnic area for children to play in view of their caregivers.

The new parks in the Port Lands will be opening up in the summer of 2025.