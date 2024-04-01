City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford easter bunny

Doug Ford talks with mouth full of giant chocolate bunny in bizarre Easter greeting

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Doug Ford has eaten everything from cheesecake to a live bee on camera, so it really came as no shock to anyone when Ontario's snack-loving Premier chowed down on a giant white chocolate bunny for his annual Easter message to the province.

"Happy Easter, everyone! I hope you and your families got a special visit from the Easter Bunny today. Enjoy all your chocolates, candy and time together," said Ford to kick off his annual Easter address.

"I remember growing up with my siblings and waking up early and going around for the Easter egg hunt, and oh boy, they were good."

"And you now something? This beautiful Easter Bunny was made in Ontario," said Ford, as he opened up a box and began to remove a large white chocolate (blasphemy) Easter Bunny from its packaging.

"But I have to experiment to make sure that chocolate hasn't changed since I was younger."

Ford then bumbles around with the packaging with some of his characteristic folksy commentary before biting off one of the bunny's ears.

With a mouth entirely full of chocolate, Ford exclaims, "Delicious! It has all these little chocolate chunks, too."

Maybe it's anger, disgust, or perhaps a curious/morbid fascination — but videos of Doug Ford eating things always seem to earn engagement on social media.

Even the type of chocolate Ford chose for his Easter message has sparked outrage from some.

Ford's message has been criticized by Christian commenters for focusing entirely on the chocolate and commercialized aspects of the holiday.

"What an insult to Christians in Ontario," said one commenter, adding, "You missed the message and once again validated that you do not serve the people."

Almost 350 commenters have weighed in on the video shared on X as of Monday morning, with hundreds more quotes calling out or supporting the premier.

While many are latching onto Ford's choice of confection or his chocolate-centric depiction of a religious holiday, comments are otherwise divided between supporters of the premier and his critics, calling this a deflection from his many scandals.

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Lineups for solar eclipse glasses in Toronto are already out of control

Metrolinx shows off impressive half-kilometre-long LRT station that you still can't use

These were the best April Fools' Day pranks in Toronto this year

People fight back against new Ontario law that lets animals be ripped to shreds

Last blast of winter weather threatens double-digit snowfall for Greater Toronto Area

Doug Ford talks with mouth full of giant chocolate bunny in bizarre Easter greeting

TTC to overhaul and rebrand the 29 Dufferin bus route

High Park cherry blossoms to bloom for extra 3 weeks thanks to new gardening spray