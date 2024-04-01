Doug Ford talks with mouth full of giant chocolate bunny in bizarre Easter greeting

Doug Ford has eaten everything from cheesecake to a live bee on camera, so it really came as no shock to anyone when Ontario's snack-loving Premier chowed down on a giant white chocolate bunny for his annual Easter message to the province.

"Happy Easter, everyone! I hope you and your families got a special visit from the Easter Bunny today. Enjoy all your chocolates, candy and time together," said Ford to kick off his annual Easter address.

Happy Easter weekend, Ontario!



I hope you and your families get a special visit from the Easter bunny and no matter how you celebrate, have a fun weekend with loved ones! pic.twitter.com/DhAp7hkaCA — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 30, 2024

"I remember growing up with my siblings and waking up early and going around for the Easter egg hunt, and oh boy, they were good."

"And you now something? This beautiful Easter Bunny was made in Ontario," said Ford, as he opened up a box and began to remove a large white chocolate (blasphemy) Easter Bunny from its packaging.

White chocolate!? Monster. — CannabisDad (@CannabisDad) March 30, 2024

"But I have to experiment to make sure that chocolate hasn't changed since I was younger."

Ford then bumbles around with the packaging with some of his characteristic folksy commentary before biting off one of the bunny's ears.

With a mouth entirely full of chocolate, Ford exclaims, "Delicious! It has all these little chocolate chunks, too."

Maybe it's anger, disgust, or perhaps a curious/morbid fascination — but videos of Doug Ford eating things always seem to earn engagement on social media.

Even the type of chocolate Ford chose for his Easter message has sparked outrage from some.

WHY ARE YOU EATING WHITE CHOCOLATE YOU CRAVEN JACKAL!? That’s the most criminal offence. Resign! — Chris Whitfield 🇺🇦 (@RealCWhitfield) March 30, 2024

Ford's message has been criticized by Christian commenters for focusing entirely on the chocolate and commercialized aspects of the holiday.

"What an insult to Christians in Ontario," said one commenter, adding, "You missed the message and once again validated that you do not serve the people."

Sir, you took 58 seconds of your time to wish Ontario Happy Easter…A friendly reminder that Easter is not about some bunny that might or might not visit us nor it is about chocolate!



Happy Easter to you and to your loved ones.

For He has risen! — Jeanine (@JeanineHage) March 30, 2024

Almost 350 commenters have weighed in on the video shared on X as of Monday morning, with hundreds more quotes calling out or supporting the premier.

While many are latching onto Ford's choice of confection or his chocolate-centric depiction of a religious holiday, comments are otherwise divided between supporters of the premier and his critics, calling this a deflection from his many scandals.