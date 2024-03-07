Ontario government used secret code words to cover up scandal and people are mad

Ontario's Greenbelt scandal took a new turn this week after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request uncovered that the province deliberately concealed discussions about selling off the protected lands using multiple code words in an apparent attempt to avoid specific mention of the controversial scheme.

The NDP is slamming the Ford government after obtaining documents via the FOI request that show a series of code words and terms, including "G*," "Special Project," and "SP," to refer to the controversial Greenbelt sell-off.

The findings come months after Doug Ford backtracked on the controversial plan in September following mounting public opposition and investigations into alleged sketchy deals with developers.

In a Wednesday news release, the NDP alleged that code words were found across almost 3,800 pages of government records, including in correspondence between the premier's office and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The findings show that emails forwarded to Ryan Amato, the former chief of staff of former Municipal Affairs and Housing minister Steve Clark, were altered before being sent, with references to the Greenbelt replaced by code words.

"What this looks like is intent to conceal—a creative use of code words to evade public scrutiny for what they clearly knew was wrong," said Marit Stiles.

"For months, the Ford Conservatives claimed that there was nothing wrong with their Greenbelt grab. Clearly, they knew they had something to hide."

Also singled out in the findings is Patrick Sackville, the premier's current chief of staff, who exchanged coded emails with Amato throughout October 2022.

Particularly damning, emails dated Oct. 17, 2022, sent by Sackville came a full ten days before Ford's chief of staff claimed under oath that he was first briefed on the Greenbelt project

Documents include 36 mentions of the term "special project" and 44 uses of the abbreviated "SP."

"We've cracked the code, and it's time for the Premier to come clean about his office's involvement in this mess," Stiles said.

The news has been met with anger from the public, and though the scandal seemed to have faded for a few months, it sure looks like Doug Ford's Greenbelt problem just got worse than ever before.