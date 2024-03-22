City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
go train bike couriers

Metrolinx offers new solution for food delivery bikes clogging up GO trains in Toronto

Some Toronto commuters have found their journey into and out of the downtown core more crowded than ever lately thanks to hordes of food delivery couriers that are taking over GO Trains with their bicycles and ebikes during peak times.

Residents have been complaining about the worsening issue for weeks, taking to social media to express their exasperation, share photos of crammed trains, and identify the trend as a huge safety concern that goes against the transit agency's own bike rules.

Now, it seems, Metrolinx is finally taking action to clear the air (and its vehicles).

Global News confirmed Friday that the regional transit authority is adding new train cars to its fleet that will be dedicated just to bikes, with a total of eight refurbished carriers on the way.

The cars will also have special fire retardant properties in light of the ebike fire that erupted on a TTC subway train earlier this year, though Metrolinx is still going to ban certain types of ebikes — which are the wheels of choice for many food delivery workers — from its GO Trains.

Dangerous ebike battery incidents aside, riders have felt uncomfortably blocked in on trains where the sheer number of Uber Eats gig workers commuting into and out of the city with their bikes end up blocking exit points.

"Can you please explain how we're all supposed to evacuate this car on the Kitchener Line if a fire or emergency happens? Bikes everywhere and people are trapped in the middle of the coach," one person asked Go Transit on X last month.

"This train has 6 coaches with 12 doors, and 10 of those doors were blocked by bikes. This is a serious safety hazard," another added, saying they were"speechless" that so many ebikes are regularly permitted on board the commuter vehicles, especially during rush hour when lines are already congested with bodies and their belongings.

The new designated bike compartments are expected to hit the tracks starting in May, while GO staff continue to crack down on the growing number of bikes on the network.

Lead photo by

@WBMetro62/X
