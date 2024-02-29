GO Transit is cracking down on food delivery bikes clogging up trains

Security guards are now enforcing rules limiting the number of bikes on GO Transit passenger coaches after numerous complaints about food delivery couriers clogging up rush hour trains.

However, while some riders are noting improved conditions on trains, not everyone is happy about these new enforcement measures.

Riders took to social media throughout January and February, reporting of masses of e-bikes operated by food delivery drivers clogging up train cars on the Kitchener Line, despite GO Transit having a limit of two e-bikes per coach.

It’s beyond ridiculous. I understand we all need to make an income, but when an entire section is blocked off because of multiple bikes in the way, then there’s a problem. Put more personnel on each car, & the bikes can only go to their designated car🤷🏼‍♂️ — Johnno (@kingcojohnno) February 13, 2024

Most recently, reports posted to social media show that GO has begun an enforcement blitz limiting the number of e-bikes on trains.

Thank you @GOtransit for taking in the concerns and providing security to control the number of ebikes boarding the Kitchener line. Security personnel at Bloor GO ensured that the 2 bike per coach limit was strictly enforced. This made for a safer and more comfortable trip. pic.twitter.com/NmJk9CNfQX — Justin 🚄🎵🔋🌈 (@not_taylorx) February 29, 2024

The crackdown isn't sitting right with everyone, including personal injury lawyer and cycling rights advocate David Shellnutt.

Shellnutt posted on X criticizing the blitz, saying, "Ah yes private security, the equitable solution to all our problems."

"Listen I get there's an issue here but success shouldn't be declared until a solution includes the interests of these hard working folks," continued Shellnutt.

Others echoed this sentiment, wondering how the food delivery couriers would get home under this new enforcement measure.

That's good for safety but what about the people with bikes who couldn't get home? — winkyj 詹詠琪🍊 (@winkyj) February 29, 2024

One user claims that GO's solution doesn't actually solve the issue, asking, "So instead of GO Transit finding a solution to the problem they choose to offload it into their riders?"

The commenter continues, "Gut a few bi-levels & make them bike cars. They most definitely have ridership data at their disposal to find when most bike users board."

While some are suggesting they just wait for the next train, the roots of the problem run deeper.

These food delivery couriers are keeping Toronto's convenience-addicted masses fed. However, the cost of living in the city centre means that this demand is met by workers commuting in from elsewhere in the region.

Until the cost of living drops to a level where gig workers can comfortably survive in Toronto, it appears the only possible solution to this problem is increased capacity on GO trains for food delivery couriers.