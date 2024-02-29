GO Transit is cracking down on food delivery bikes clogging up trains

City
Security guards are now enforcing rules limiting the number of bikes on GO Transit passenger coaches after numerous complaints about food delivery couriers clogging up rush hour trains.

However, while some riders are noting improved conditions on trains, not everyone is happy about these new enforcement measures.

Riders took to social media throughout January and February, reporting of masses of e-bikes operated by food delivery drivers clogging up train cars on the Kitchener Line, despite GO Transit having a limit of two e-bikes per coach.

Most recently, reports posted to social media show that GO has begun an enforcement blitz limiting the number of e-bikes on trains.

The crackdown isn't sitting right with everyone, including personal injury lawyer and cycling rights advocate David Shellnutt.

Shellnutt posted on X criticizing the blitz, saying, "Ah yes private security, the equitable solution to all our problems."

"Listen I get there's an issue here but success shouldn't be declared until a solution includes the interests of these hard working folks," continued Shellnutt.

Others echoed this sentiment, wondering how the food delivery couriers would get home under this new enforcement measure.

One user claims that GO's solution doesn't actually solve the issue, asking, "So instead of GO Transit finding a solution to the problem they choose to offload it into their riders?"

The commenter continues, "Gut a few bi-levels & make them bike cars. They most definitely have ridership data at their disposal to find when most bike users board."

While some are suggesting they just wait for the next train, the roots of the problem run deeper.

These food delivery couriers are keeping Toronto's convenience-addicted masses fed. However, the cost of living in the city centre means that this demand is met by workers commuting in from elsewhere in the region.

Until the cost of living drops to a level where gig workers can comfortably survive in Toronto, it appears the only possible solution to this problem is increased capacity on GO trains for food delivery couriers.

Lead photo by

eskystudio/Shutterstock
