Joe Biden pronounces Toronto correctly in his State of the Union address

Toronto got a surprise shout-out in Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address on Thursday evening, and the 46th U.S. president did the city justice by pronouncing its name in a locally acceptable fashion.

While discussing his health care plan and the sky-high costs of medications in the U.S., Biden noted how patients in other countries pay 40 per cent of the cost Americans shell out for prescription drugs.

Biden said he aims to "cap total prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2,000 a year ... I want to cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for everyone."

Referring to places with cheaper medication prices, Biden joked, "I'm going to get in trouble for saying that, but if you want to get into Air Force One and fly to Toronto, Berlin, Moscow, I mean ... even Moscow."

While many are talking about the 81-year-old flubbing his line and mistakenly referencing Moscow, locals are noticing one thing Biden got right in his delivery — the pronunciation of Toronto.

Biden's mention of the city's name was more in line with local pronunciations than the standard out-of-towner inclusion of that pesky second T.

"He pronounced 'Toronno'!" said one commenter.

"Man knows our language," reads another.

The properly pronounced name-drop has commenters talking about other commonly mispronounced Canadian places and names.

Joe Biden is up for re-election this November seeking a second term, and will almost certainly run against likely Republican Party nominee and former President Donald Trump.