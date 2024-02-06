Toronto to flirt with double-digit temps this week and it's somehow only February

Winter? Never heard of her. The weather forecast for Toronto shows that the city could experience temperatures nearing the positive double-digits this Friday, during what should be one of the coldest points in the year.

Even though the groundhogs (and lobster) reported an early spring, no one was prepared for it to show up during the mid-point of winter.

Mild temperatures have already been prevailing so far this month (and, generally speaking, this winter), so much so that plants have already been budding in the city following the weekend's warm and sunny conditions, and, according to new predictions, that trend will continue this week.

Plants already sprouting in Toronto during unprecedentedly warm winter https://t.co/A15fG1vLNI — blogTO (@blogTO) February 5, 2024

Toronto is expected to have mild temperatures all throughout the rest of the week, with sun and clear skies and a high of 5 to 8 C on Thursday before rising to a potential high of 9 C on Friday.

Before you start dusting off your patio furniture, though, the city is expected to return to more winterlike temperatures over the weekend, with a high of 1 C and potential flurries forecasted on Monday, so enjoy the warmth while you can.

In spite of the weather's wintery turn next week, Toronto is still expected to experience a mild February that doesn't feel much like winter at all -- so keep an eye on the forecast.