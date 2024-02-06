City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto temperatures

Toronto to flirt with double-digit temps this week and it's somehow only February

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Winter? Never heard of her. The weather forecast for Toronto shows that the city could experience temperatures nearing the positive double-digits this Friday, during what should be one of the coldest points in the year.

Even though the groundhogs (and lobster) reported an early spring, no one was prepared for it to show up during the mid-point of winter. 

Mild temperatures have already been prevailing so far this month (and, generally speaking, this winter), so much so that plants have already been budding in the city following the weekend's warm and sunny conditions, and, according to new predictions, that trend will continue this week.

Toronto is expected to have mild temperatures all throughout the rest of the week, with sun and clear skies and a high of 5 to 8 C on Thursday before rising to a potential high of 9 C on Friday.

Before you start dusting off your patio furniture, though, the city is expected to return to more winterlike temperatures over the weekend, with a high of 1 C and potential flurries forecasted on Monday, so enjoy the warmth while you can.

In spite of the weather's wintery turn next week, Toronto is still expected to experience a mild February that doesn't feel much like winter at all -- so keep an eye on the forecast.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Campaign to rename Yonge-Dundas Square after local icons is gaining momentum

Video of cop throwing woman off TTC streetcar raises public concerns over mental health

Mysterious humming sound has a Toronto neighbourhood baffled

Canadians could get money from class-action lawsuit against Whirlpool dishwashers

Toronto to flirt with double-digit temps this week and it's somehow only February

Toronto reacts with disgust at cop accused of watching porn in car and chasing coworker

New report paints scary picture of household debt in Canada

Ontario landmark that appears to shrink as you get closer has people perplexed