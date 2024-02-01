City
Toronto is in for weird month of weather that won't feel like February at all

With the sun making a long-awaited comeback in time for the first weekend of February, people in Toronto may be wondering what the rest of the month holds for the city, weather-wise.

Will we be back to discouragingly leaden skies next week, to persist for the remainder of the season? Will we end up seeing a proper winter at all?

According to forecasts from The Weather Network and Environment Canada, it does look like the unseasonably mild temps are here to stay for at least the next few weeks.

The former agency is projecting an "early spring" feel in many parts of the country over the coming weeks— part and parcel of El Niño winters, which are known to be warmer than usual.

While much of the country will see the mercury stay at an above-seasonal level for the first half of the month, Mother Nature is slated to switch things up by February's end, TWN says.

The West Coast, which will be cooler than Ontario for the next few weeks, will warm up in the last 10 days of this month, while Ontario and eastward will experience a hit of a polar vortex that will last through at least part of March.

This is expected to bring some chillier temps than current, but no snow, carrying on this atypical winter's alarming snow drought in the region.

Per EnviroCan, Toronto will sit around 3 or 4 C in the coming days under sunny skies, dropping down to highs of 0 at the coldest (and nighttime lows in the negative single digits) over the next week.

The above-freezing weather will carry on through until about halfway through the month, when TWN is calling for flurries and temps of just slightly above, at and below zero on February 12, 13 and 14.

Lead photo by

George Hornaday/Flickr
