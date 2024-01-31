The sun is finally returning to Toronto this weekend after what felt like ages of darkness

The grey and sombre skies that Toronto has suffered under for what feels like an eternity are finally lifting in the coming days, with weekend forecasts calling for sun across southern Ontario.

Residents have definitely been feeling the effects of the incessant cloud and fog cover, which dominated a whopping 28 days of December and 26 days in January, according to The Weather Network.

However, this weekend will be a welcome change of pace, with "abundant sunshine" and even some warmer temperatures in the cards for the GTA.

I swear January 2024 in Toronto has been no sun, way too much rain, unsettlingly mild and very little snow! https://t.co/B44zl3Ji5r — Kevin Misener CityNews680 (@Kevin_Misener) January 31, 2024

"It's been 10 weeks since there have been two sunny weekend days across the region," TWN meteorologists say.

"Our dearly missed weather friend, high pressure, will march into southern Ontario by Friday. Sinking air underneath it inhibits cloud development, clearing out the skies for both Saturday and Sunday. What a treat this will be!"

The sun will be staying out from Friday through to Wednesday, and along with it, most of the south of the province will rise to above 0 C. Toronto is slated to be a bright 3 C on both Saturday and Sunday, which will make it feel more like the beginning of spring than early February.

A day like today might have you wondering, when did we last see the sun? You’re definitely not alone.

So far in January, Environment Canada says Toronto Pearson has only seen 27 sunny hours. The average for this month is nearly triple that at 76 hours.

It's a similar story for… pic.twitter.com/6NOX9rlehY — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 26, 2024

Given people's elated reactions to the few hours of sunlight we've received thus far this year, you can expect streets and green spaces to be packed with

Of course, while many will be happy about the temps, they add to a winter that has already been concerningly mild and snow-less. But, the agency says there's still a chance for the more seasonable weather to show its face through mid-February and March.