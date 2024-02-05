Plants already sprouting in Toronto during unprecedentedly warm winter

Toronto continues to experience downright balmy winter conditions into February, and Mother Nature's confusion is evident as trees and bushes begin to sprout months ahead of schedule.

Aside from a brief Polar Vortex that placed Toronto under a frigid spell in January, this winter's uncharacteristically mild temperatures have broken record after record. Plants are evidently just as startled as meteorologists, and have begun prematurely sprouting in recent weeks.

Photos shared on X by environmental reporter Emma McIntosh show early sprouts crowning a tree on a Toronto street, just one of many social media posts alarmed by this false but convincing spring.

February in Toronto and the trees on my street are sprouting buds pic.twitter.com/3vNUBvsC3z — Emma McIntosh (@EmmaMci) February 3, 2024

Many are understandably enjoying this reprieve from what are typically brutal Toronto winters, though early sprouting buds are being viewed by others as further evidence that the planet is in serious trouble.

My crocus and daffodils are sprouting.

The rose bushes have buds on them.

The Mafia Squirrels are preparing for their first set of babies.

January 26th in Toronto. — Cynthia Sax (@CynthiaSax) January 26, 2024

Crocuses — typically one of the earliest indicators of Spring's arrival — began to sprout as early as December this season.

New Year's crocuses sprouting 🌿😱in the Toronto Music Garden #dlws pic.twitter.com/DGq3qSqKJG — jennifer evans 🇵🇸 (@nejsnave) December 29, 2023

Temperatures have reached daily highs in the positive single digits on a continuous stretch since mid-late January, and the mercury is expected to peak at an astonishingly mild 9 C on Friday, Feb. 9.

According to The Weather Network's historical averages for Toronto, the city typically experiences an average high of -1 C and a low of - 8 C in February — conditions absent in 2024.

This winter has already smashed several records for warm temperatures, further fuelling concerns that the planet is growing weary of our presence.