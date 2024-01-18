Video catches all-out brawl between Toronto tow truck drivers

The tow-truck turf wars seem to be igniting once again as a video has surfaced showing a group of tow truck drivers engaging in a full on brawl on the side of a Toronto street.

I guess the notion of bonding with others over your shared interests doesn't apply to tow truck drivers in Toronto.

A group of tow truckers get into a violent exchange 😳 pic.twitter.com/6AGoWx6dtf — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 17, 2024

This absolutely wild footage, captured with hilarious narration by a passerby, shows the group outside of their vehicles throwing hands at one another, with one even grabbing a shovel and hitting an opposing driver with it.

Near the end of the video, one driver can be seen quickly reversing a truck in an attempt to either hit a rival truck, or run down the drivers standing on the road.

This is far from the first time tow truck drivers in the city have been caught scrapping on camera. In 2021, helicopter footage caught two drivers engaging in a fist fight on the side of the 401.

The towing industry is a first-come-first-served system in most areas, where drivers race to arrive first on the scene of a collision to take the vehicle. Unfortunately, though, this leads to more than a few disagreements with some drivers defending their "territory" through often violent means.

No charges have been laid and no serious injuries have been reported in relation to the tussle, though the videographer does note that one person involved in the fight was bleeding.