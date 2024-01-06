6 TTC stations to shut down this weekend and there won't even be shuttle buses

For the second week in a row, subway riders will be forced to navigate a closure along a six-station stretch of the TTC's Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George and St. Andrew.

The transit agency will halt service along this stretch for the entire weekend of January 20-21, once again vaguely attributing the outage to track work.

The upcoming closure will mark the fifth planned outage along this stretch of the line since October 2023, though the TTC has not provided any further explanation on whatever issues are behind the frequent closures.

Subway riders may remember this same stretch closed on October 28, November 18-19, December 9-10, and, most recently, last weekend, on January 13-14.

As with previous closures along this portion of Line 1, the TTC has opted not to relieve spillover traffic with replacement shuttle buses, citing "ongoing construction along the route, which will impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses."

Despite the inconvenience, passengers will still have options to get around in the harsh winter cold.

The TTC is advising customers travelling downtown to take the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to a connecting eastbound route at College, Dundas, Queen or King stations.

Passengers can also travel to the Yonge branch of Line 1 from St. George Station by transferring to an eastbound train on Line 2 and then hopping on a southbound train at Bloor-Yonge.

Throughout the closure, the TTC will deploy extra staff at stations to direct passengers, while additional Wheel-Trans vehicles will also be available in the heart of the city.

While trains will not serve any of the six stations along the closure, passengers can still access St. Andrew, Osgoode and St. George stations to purchase and reload Presto cards. Museum, St. Patrick and Queen's Park stations will be closed.

Regular subway service is set to resume by 6 a.m. on Monday, January 22.