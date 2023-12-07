Six TTC stations will shut down for this entire weekend

Commuters relying on public transit for the upcoming busy holiday shopping weekend may want to plan well ahead, as the TTC will be shutting down six of its subway stations on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.

The transit agency has announced that there will be no service on a stretch of the Line 1 Yonge-University subway between St. George and St. Andrew stations.

Making matters worse, the TTC has opted not to run replacement shuttle buses on the affected stretch of subway, blaming "ongoing construction along the route, which will impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses."

The TTC has pledged to run extra streetcars on connecting routes to handle the overflow, and has published instructions for commuters looking to access or bypass the stretch in question.

As with previous full weekend closures, the TTC once again cites track work for the disruption in service, a recurring theme in recent months that has resulted in almost weekly closures on different stretches of the subway network.

Frustrated commuters may remember that this exact stretch was also closed for full weekends of track work in October and again in November — indicating some heavy-duty work that the TTC has remained vague about in official statements.

In addition to full-weekend closures, the same stretch has also been subject to early weeknight closures to accommodate this ongoing repair work.

Museum, St. Patrick and Queen's Park stations will remain closed entirely throughout the weekend, while all other stations along the stretch will remain open for Presto fares and surface connections.

The TTC promises regular subway service will resume by 6 a.m. on Monday, December 11.