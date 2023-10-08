8 TTC subway stations will shut down for the entire weekend

Subway service will shut down this weekend along an eight-station stretch of the TTC's Line 1 Yonge-University.

The TTC warns transit users that the portion of Line 1 between St Clair and Finch stations will shut down for the duration of Sat., Oct. 21 and Sun., Oct 22, to accommodate track work.

Lawrence Station will be closed and all regular routes into Lawrence Station will board on the street.

Trains will turn back at St. Clair, while the northernmost ten kilometres of Line 1 extending to the terminus at Finch will be replaced with shuttle bus service throughout the closure, which will stop at eight of the stations.

Many transit users are likely to miss the memo, and the TTC will have staff on hand to direct customers to shuttle bus boarding and offloading points.

While these eight stations will not be served by trains, six of the stations — all but North York Centre and Lawrence stations — will remain open for customers to purchase and load Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

During the closure, Sheppard-Yonge Station's automatic entrances at Poyntz Ave. and Anndale Dr., as well as York Mills Station's Old York Mills Rd. entrance/exit, will be inaccessible.

Subway disruptions will stretch into next week thanks to a five-day early closure elsewhere on Line 1.

The TTC has announced early weeknight closures on the stretch of Line 1 from St George to St Andrew. From Mon., Oct. 23, through Fri., Oct. 27, subway service on this stretch will halt at 11 p.m. to accommodate additional track work.

Shuttle buses will operate, and stations will remain open (except for Museum, Queens Park and St Patrick stations) for Presto purchases and connections to surface routes.