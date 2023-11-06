City
6 TTC subway stations will shut down for this entire weekend

Commuters looking to enjoy the start of the holiday season in Toronto this weekend can expect some travel headaches thanks to a closure affecting six stations on the TTC subway.

The TTC has announced that there will be no subway service on a stretch of Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George and St. Andrew stations this Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19.

Service will resume at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 20.

Throughout the closure, Museum, St. Patrick and Queen's Park stations will remain inaccessible, while all other stations will be open for Presto fare purchases/reloading and connections with surface routes.

The transit agency is once again blaming the disruption on track work, which was also the reason behind several recent weekend closures across various parts of the TTC subway network.

As with a similar track-work-related weekend closure on this stretch of Line 1 back in October, the TTC is opting to not run replacement shuttle buses to cover the gap in service, which it blames on "construction along the route, which will impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses."

Overflow onto downtown streetcar routes is expected, and the TTC intends to run extra streetcars to meet the anticipated increased demand.

Commuters looking to get from A to B in Toronto this weekend are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternatives to navigate the closure.

Some of the options available to commuters include taking the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transferring to a connecting eastbound route at stations on the eastern branch of Line 1, including the 506 College, 505 Dundas, 501 Queen replacement bus or 504 King.

Riders can also access the Yonge side of Line 1 via the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth connection at St. George.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
