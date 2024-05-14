Record-breaking Ontario-U.S. border bridge will achieve its huge milestone next month

The record-breaking Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan will reach its greatest milestone to date in June, the team behind the enormous $6.4 billion infrastructure project announced on Tuesday.

Separate Canadian and U.S. construction sites for what will soon become the longest bridge of its kind in North America will meet over the Detroit River in the next four to six weeks, according to the project team.

At that point, the crossing — named for the legendary Canadian hockey player who spent the majority of his career playing in Detroit — will officially dethrone B.C.'s Port Mann Bridge as the longest cable-stayed bridge on the continent, with a main span measuring 853 metres/0.53 miles.

Only nine bridges of this type exceed the Gordie Howe Bridge in main span length, though the bridge will indeed take the crown of the single-longest composite steel and concrete bridge deck of any cable-stayed bridge in the world.

Hype over the massive border crossing has been steadily growing as the two sides draw nearer. As of May 14, the Canadian- and U.S.-built sections of the bridge are only 26 metres/85 feet apart, comparable to the width of an NHL rink.

Crews on the U.S. side of the operation must install just one more segment of road deck measuring 15 metres/49 feet before work begins on the final segment, referred to by project engineers as a mid-span closure.

The project's lead designer and construction engineer, Ankur Singh, explained back in March how the final steps of the road deck and bridge connection will be carried out.

Singh explained that the mid-span closure piece is specifically designed to close the approximately 11-metre-long gap between the main road deck sections, connecting the two ends of the bridge together and turning the two independent structures into a unified bridge.

There is still much to be done in the coming months before the bridge's anticipated September 2025 opening.

The project team shares that the remaining work includes stressing the bridge's 216 stay cables, installing electrical, fire suppression and drainage systems, barriers, signage, lighting, deck paving, and pavement markings, as well as completing a multi-use path crossing the bridge.