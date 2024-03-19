Ontario's record-breaking U.S. border bridge gearing up to cross biggest milestone yet

The forthcoming Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will soon connect Ontario and Michigan over the Detroit River, is looking closer to completion than ever before, as the two ends of the record-breaking bridge inch closer and closer to their meeting point.

The enormous cable-stayed international bridge will connect Detroit and Windsor by linking Interstate 75 in Michigan with Highway 401 in Ontario.

In a recent explainer video on YouTube, lead design and construction engineer of the massive multibillion-dollar project, Ankur Singh, revealed that crews are gearing up to close in on the bridge deck completion.

"There is a custom piece, we call it a midspan closure piece, which is specifically designed, approximately 11 metres long," Singh explained when asked about the final piece that will connect the two ends of the bridge.

"We understand the excitement of the public who want to come and drive and be part of this historical project but no, it won't be ready for public right away. Once the bridge connects in the middle, that kicks off the next phase of the construction activity and the finishing works," he continued.

In an update on March 12, crews revealed that there were just under 140 metres of road deck remaining to build before the two ends of the bridge meet, with the long-awaited milestone of the central piece placement expected to occur this upcoming summer.

Construction on the international bridge has been ongoing since October 2018, staffed by nearly 4,000 workers operating on opposite sides of the Detroit River.

Once complete, the 853-metre bridge will be among the top five longest bridges in North America.