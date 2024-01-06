City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
6 TTC subway stations will shut down for this entire weekend

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
With a massive winter storm on deck for Toronto this weekend, those looking to get around the city by any means other than driving should keep some TTC closures in mind that could hamper their travel.

A three-kilometre-long stretch covering six stations on Line 1 Yonge-University — from St. George Station south to St. Andrew Station — will be closed on both Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14, while crews continue work on track upgrades.

While the TTC normally dispatches shuttle buses to replace such gaps in service, it will not in this case due to "traffic conditions" in this part of the downtown core, which include congestion and ongoing construction work.

Instead, the transit agency is ramping up the frequency of nearby streetcar and bus lines "to ensure customers have convenient transit options in place of subway service."

Even so, with the messy weather in mind, commuters should plan ahead and give themselves plenty of extra time.

This same portion of the nation's biggest subway line has been shuttered for one full weekend every month since October for the same reason, which, while inconvenient, is necessary for the completion of " critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work," the commission says.

For those looking for the best alternative routes to get to their destination, the agency has provided a breakdown of which surface lines to take in lieu of Line 1.

While Museum, Queen's Park and St. Patrick stations will be fully shuttered to the public for the duration of the weekend, residents will still be able to access St. George, Osgoode and St. Andrew stations to load Presto cards, purchase Presto tickets and connect to surface routes, if applicable.

