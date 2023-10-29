10 neighbourhoods in Toronto to trick-or-treat on Halloween

As a parent, the thought of venturing beyond your familiar Toronto trick-or-treating neighbourhood might seem...spooky.

The idea of braving Toronto's Halloween traffic and parking frustrations, all while navigating unfamiliar streets filled with masked kids, may seem like a risky and exhausting endeavour, but as spooky season approaches, here's a thought: what if everything went just right?

So before you completely dismiss the idea of packing up your little ones in their puffy princess gowns, bulbous pumpkin costumes, and chunky dinosaur tails, consider the magic that awaits beyond your comfort zone in Toronto's diverse neighbourhoods.



Use this list as a guide to some of the city's enchanting pockets, from the spooky (yet welcoming) streets of Rosedale to the vibrant and festive atmosphere of Roncesvalles where Halloween celebrations are nothing short of spectacular.

Here are some neighbourhoods to trick-or-treat this Halloween.

The Beaches

The Beaches is a great family-friendly Halloween hotspot, where residents go all out with spooky decorations and offer ample treats for trick-or-treaters. Local businesses and the Beach BIA also host various events in the neighbourhood leading up to Halloween night.

Lawrence Park

Lawrence Park offers a special setting for your Halloween night with rolling hills, winding roads, and lush surroundings, creating an ideal spot for trick-or-treating. This neighbourhood is known for its tight-knit community and local Yonge Lawrence Village BIA-hosted events.

Cabbagetown

Cabbagetown's Victorian homes and tree-lined streets create a charming Halloween setting. Spookily-decorated (and over-the-top) homes and great Halloween community spirit make it a fantastic spot for trick-or-treating.

The Pocket

Nestled between the Greenwood TTC yard and CN tracks, The Pocket is Riverdale's hidden-gem full of well-maintained older homes with charming gardens, friendly neighbours, and minimal traffic, make it an inviting and safe place for kids to collect candy.

Leaside

Trick-or-treating in Leaside provides a glimpse into the past with Tudor-style houses that were predominantly built in the 1930s and 1940s. And, while exploring the area, you'll find quaint cafes that offer a cozy spot for a hot drink during your Halloween adventure.

The Kingsway

The Kingsway puts the "treat" in trick-or-treating for kids and parents. You'll find yourself walking through streets filled with big, fancy houses that are beautifully decorated with over-the-top decorations. It's like stepping into a Hallmark-Halloween fairy tale.

Dufferin Grove

Near Bloor and Dufferom, this is a historic neighbourhood for Halloween fun, with houses dating back to the late 19th century. And, it's a good bet you'll come across a spooktacular Halloween event or get-together in Dufferin Grove Park, one of Toronto's most vibrant outdoor hotspots.

Rosedale

Trick-or-treating in Rosedale, or Moore Park further north, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and historical charm. The neighbourhoods are enveloped by natural barriers like scenic ravines.

Lavishly decorated houses, largely comprised of English Cottage, Georgian, and Tudor-style homes built in the ealy 1900s, add a touch of history to your Halloween experience.

With its tree-lined streets, vibrant community spirit, and countless houses adorned with spooky decorations, Roncesvalles provides a safe and enchanting setting for a delightful Halloween experience.

Streets south of St. Clair on either side of Avenue Road offer a great starting point for trick-or-treating and makes it a perfect destination for a memorable Halloween experience. Nearby, Casa Loma is decorated and lit up for spooky season, making it a possible diversion for a memorable and spooky Halloween adventure with kids.