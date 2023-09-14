City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brampton road rage

Toronto-area roads have turned into a free-for-all in a wild week of road rage

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It has been an unusually chaotic week on local roads and highways in and around Toronto, and yet another violent incident has been captured on video.

A clip circulating on social media since Thursday morning shows two people engaged in a physical altercation on a Brampton road. Captured by a passing driver, the pair can be seen wrestling it out on the pavement next to a white four-door sedan with its trunk ajar.

It's just the latest shocking video to emerge from Toronto and area streets in the last week.

Just a day earlier, another fight broke out in the middle of Highway 401 in Toronto. The fight came hot on the heels of a harrowing day on North America's busiest stretch of highway, where a construction worker suffered life-altering injuries, and another worker was later spotted confronting drivers blowing through a work zone.

Another apparent road rage video emerged this week showing a late-August incident where a cyclist was struck — seemingly intentionally — by the driver of a motorcycle or scooter.

Not all of the incidents unfolding on local thoroughfares are road rage-related. There have been a couple of cases of dangerous stunts caught on video in recent days. Earlier in the week, someone was spotted cycling on the busiest stretch of Highway 401 near Yonge Street.

One Mississauga cyclist was filmed clinging to the back of a transport truck in another dangerous recent incident.

Perhaps the most alarming video from local roads to emerge in the last week is footage of a Brampton driver crashing through the backyards of suburban homes.

So next time you're second-guessing a trip on the TTC due to all the bad press, just remember that the roads are also no picnic.

Lead photo by

@401_da_sarpanch
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto-area roads have turned into a free-for-all in a wild week of road rage

Ontario to get early blast of cold weather according to fall 2023 forecast

Province updates controversial Ontario Place scheme that nobody wants

Shocking video shows road rage incident turn into fist fight on Highway 401

Two Toronto transit stations just completed major upgrades

The City of Toronto was somehow crowned Canada's best workplace for commuters

Shocking video shows Toronto cyclist struck in alleged intentional hit-and-run

Anger and disgust as video emerges showing Ontario cop kill injured deer with axe