Toronto-area roads have turned into a free-for-all in a wild week of road rage

It has been an unusually chaotic week on local roads and highways in and around Toronto, and yet another violent incident has been captured on video.

A clip circulating on social media since Thursday morning shows two people engaged in a physical altercation on a Brampton road. Captured by a passing driver, the pair can be seen wrestling it out on the pavement next to a white four-door sedan with its trunk ajar.

It's just the latest shocking video to emerge from Toronto and area streets in the last week.

Just a day earlier, another fight broke out in the middle of Highway 401 in Toronto. The fight came hot on the heels of a harrowing day on North America's busiest stretch of highway, where a construction worker suffered life-altering injuries, and another worker was later spotted confronting drivers blowing through a work zone.

Another apparent road rage video emerged this week showing a late-August incident where a cyclist was struck — seemingly intentionally — by the driver of a motorcycle or scooter.

Shocking video shows Toronto cyclist struck in alleged intentional hit-and-run https://t.co/JcVYb1THHJ #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) September 13, 2023

Not all of the incidents unfolding on local thoroughfares are road rage-related. There have been a couple of cases of dangerous stunts caught on video in recent days. Earlier in the week, someone was spotted cycling on the busiest stretch of Highway 401 near Yonge Street.

Someone was spotted riding their bike on Highway 401 in Toronto https://t.co/hVqWHIanbN #Toronto #Bike — blogTO (@blogTO) September 11, 2023

One Mississauga cyclist was filmed clinging to the back of a transport truck in another dangerous recent incident.

Cyclist clings to back of truck in dangerous stunt caught on video near Toronto https://t.co/wVTUbtlSsq #Toronto #Bike — blogTO (@blogTO) September 11, 2023

Perhaps the most alarming video from local roads to emerge in the last week is footage of a Brampton driver crashing through the backyards of suburban homes.

Viral video shows car smash through multiple backyards in Brampton https://t.co/fWra3Cn5QL #Ontario #Brampton — blogTO (@blogTO) September 12, 2023

So next time you're second-guessing a trip on the TTC due to all the bad press, just remember that the roads are also no picnic.