Cyclist clings to back of truck in dangerous stunt caught on video near Toronto

Car-dependent Toronto suburbs like Mississauga aren't known for hospitable cycling infrastructure, and one 905 cyclist appears to have found an extremely dangerous, albeit creative, way to co-exist with vehicle traffic.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a cyclist clinging to the rear cargo latch of a transport truck in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street East in Mississauga.

In the clip, the cyclist can be seen using the truck to hitch a ride northbound on Dixie, roughly one block north of Dundas, travelling at speeds exceeding surrounding vehicles.

The cyclist notably lacks any form of protective gear like a helmet, and, even more curiously, appears to be pulling off this dangerous stunt while wearing sandals or flip-flops.

Commenters are shocked at the cyclist's apparent disregard for their own safety. One user made light of the high-danger, low-energy cycling shown in the video, referring to it as "Probably one of the least strenuous ways to die."

Other comments call out the truck driver and person filming the video, claiming that their actions contributed to this unsafe situation.

"It's obvious that trucker isn't looking in his mirror or he would see him .. probably on his phone," reads one comment, while another user suggests the driver filming the clip should have given the truck more space.

It should go without saying that this type of stunt is illegal, as explained in one of the more obscure sections of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

According to section 178 (1) of the Highway Traffic Act, "A person riding, riding on or operating a motor assisted bicycle, bicycle, coaster, toboggan, sled, skateboard, toy vehicle or any other type of conveyance or wearing roller skates, in-line skates or skis shall not attach it, them, himself or herself to a vehicle or street car on a highway."

Well, there go my plans for urban hitchhike-tobogganing to work this winter.

While cycling is a great free method of transportation, attempting this dangerous and illegal commuting style could run you a fine of $110, a whole lot more expensive than public transit or a ride-share service.