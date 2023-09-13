Shocking video shows road rage incident turn into fist fight on Highway 401

A road rage incident on an Ontario highway reportedly turned into a full-fledged wrestling match when two drivers left their vehicles to hash things out face-to-face.

In a video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) by @401_da_sarpanch, a line of cars can be seen coming to a standstill on Highway 401 as two individuals get into a physical altercation.

It's not exactly clear what escalated the beef between the two drivers, but if past incidents in Toronto are any indication, it might've been your classic road rage incident gone just a bit too far.

There have been several other high-profile incidents on the 401 in the past couple of days, including a hit-and-run that left a 24-year-old construction worker with life-altering injuries while doing road maintenance.

The incident occurred in the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Victoria Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when the highway was fully closed for lane realignment and road painting.

Update: 24-year-old from North York in custody pending a bail hearing facing charges of Dangerous Driving, and Fail to Stop at a collision scene - both cause bodily harm.

The vehicle has also been located. Thank you to everyone who provided tips to #TorontoOPP investigators. ^ks pic.twitter.com/uXo7P3QSZ0 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 13, 2023

A black Corvette broke through the road closure at a high rate of speed and struck the worker. The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed that the driver was identified and is now in custody pending a bail hearing. A 24-year-old from North York is facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and driving while suspended.