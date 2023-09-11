Someone was spotted riding their bike on Highway 401 in Toronto

People in Toronto are willing to go to some extremes just to shave a few minutes off their commutes, like, for example, riding a bicycle on what is known as the busiest stretch of highway in all of North America; the mighty 401.

A video making the rounds on social media since shows a cyclist travelling westbound along the shoulder lane of Highway 401 between the Yonge and Bayview exits, at what is one of the busiest and widest stretches of expressway on the planet.

Captured by a shocked motorist from the 401's eastbound lanes, the clip shows the cyclist confidently riding along as cars zip by in the collector's lanes at breakneck speeds.

The video was filmed just a few hundred metres west of the 401's Bayview on-ramp, though it is not known how much distance this brave cyclist travelled before or after the clip was captured.

Bicycles are prohibited on all Ontario 400-series highways, however, there have been several instances of such behaviour in recent months.

Somehow, it isn't even the only case of a bike on a 400-series highway captured this weekend. In similar circumstances, another cyclist was spotted this travelling along the shoulder of Highway 404.

Several weeks earlier, another cyclist was spotted travelling in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401, before suddenly veering back into the collector lanes at the last second.

A similar incident was filmed in 2022 when a cyclist travelling illegally on the 401 was pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police officers after narrowly escaping a collision.

Such incidents aren't limited to cyclists, like an early 2023 case where someone was captured on video riding a stand-up scooter along the shoulder of Highway 427.