City
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bike highway 401 toronto

Someone was spotted riding their bike on Highway 401 in Toronto

City
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A thrill-seeking cyclist was spotted in a very dangerous situation, biking along the notoriously perilous stretch of Highway 401 cutting across Toronto.

A video shared on Tuesday morning by Twitter (X?) user @401_da_sarpanch shows a cyclist travelling in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401, before veering back into the collector lanes at the last second.

The clip has elicited shock among viewers at the illegal and death-defying stunt.

It should go without saying that riding your bike on controlled-access highways, including all of Ontario's 400-series highways, is extremely dangerous and not permitted under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

According to the Act, no person shall operate a bicycle; a 50cc-or-under motorcycle; a limited-speed motorcycle, a power-assisted or motor-assisted bicycle, or a wheelchair on a controlled-access highway.

This is not the first time a cyclist has been spotted flirting with death on the busy Highway 401, and a similar incident was captured last summer, resulting in a shirtless rider being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police.

Earlier this year, someone was recorded riding a power scooter on the shoulder of Highway 427, similarly disregarding their own well-being.

Lead photo by

@401_da_sarpanch
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman dressed up like Barbie attacks man in Toronto

Brampton somehow beats out most major U.S. cities when it comes to riding the bus

A section of Toronto Harbour is about to be filled in to extend a major street

Shocking video shows Toronto bicycle cop struck by stolen vehicle

TTC's Line 3 could permanently close earlier than expected after derailment

It is going to feel hotter than 40 degrees in Toronto this week

Fundraiser raises over $100k for the victim killed in Mississauga carjacking

A teen somehow drove a minivan through an Ontario school