Someone was spotted riding their bike on Highway 401 in Toronto
A thrill-seeking cyclist was spotted in a very dangerous situation, biking along the notoriously perilous stretch of Highway 401 cutting across Toronto.
A video shared on Tuesday morning by Twitter (X?) user @401_da_sarpanch shows a cyclist travelling in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401, before veering back into the collector lanes at the last second.
Cyclist Riding On Hwy401 @ Kennedy Rd. #roadsafety— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) July 25, 2023
.#Hwy401 #ONHwys #Toronto #cyclist #biking #traffic #trucking #truckdriver #OPP #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/CKFnNmCRpQ
The clip has elicited shock among viewers at the illegal and death-defying stunt.
Good way to shorten your life span...— Steven K (@CrustySwabbie) July 25, 2023
It should go without saying that riding your bike on controlled-access highways, including all of Ontario's 400-series highways, is extremely dangerous and not permitted under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.
A course in suicide 101— 𝔸𝕧𝕒 (@AvaMariaCanada) July 25, 2023
According to the Act, no person shall operate a bicycle; a 50cc-or-under motorcycle; a limited-speed motorcycle, a power-assisted or motor-assisted bicycle, or a wheelchair on a controlled-access highway.
That is illegal!! Will police do anything about it?— Aj (@Aj37476965) July 25, 2023
This is not the first time a cyclist has been spotted flirting with death on the busy Highway 401, and a similar incident was captured last summer, resulting in a shirtless rider being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police.
Earlier this year, someone was recorded riding a power scooter on the shoulder of Highway 427, similarly disregarding their own well-being.
@401_da_sarpanch
Join the conversation Load comments