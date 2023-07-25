Someone was spotted riding their bike on Highway 401 in Toronto

A thrill-seeking cyclist was spotted in a very dangerous situation, biking along the notoriously perilous stretch of Highway 401 cutting across Toronto.

A video shared on Tuesday morning by Twitter (X?) user @401_da_sarpanch shows a cyclist travelling in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401, before veering back into the collector lanes at the last second.

The clip has elicited shock among viewers at the illegal and death-defying stunt.

Good way to shorten your life span... — Steven K (@CrustySwabbie) July 25, 2023

It should go without saying that riding your bike on controlled-access highways, including all of Ontario's 400-series highways, is extremely dangerous and not permitted under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

A course in suicide 101 — 𝔸𝕧𝕒 (@AvaMariaCanada) July 25, 2023

According to the Act, no person shall operate a bicycle; a 50cc-or-under motorcycle; a limited-speed motorcycle, a power-assisted or motor-assisted bicycle, or a wheelchair on a controlled-access highway.

That is illegal!! Will police do anything about it? — Aj (@Aj37476965) July 25, 2023

This is not the first time a cyclist has been spotted flirting with death on the busy Highway 401, and a similar incident was captured last summer, resulting in a shirtless rider being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police.

Earlier this year, someone was recorded riding a power scooter on the shoulder of Highway 427, similarly disregarding their own well-being.