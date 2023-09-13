Shocking video shows Toronto cyclist struck in alleged intentional hit-and-run

Police are searching for the culprit in a hit-and-run that left a Toronto cyclist with serious injuries last month, and dashcam video has emerged suggesting that the strike may have been an intentional attack.

Toronto Police responded to a fail-to-remain report at approximately 11:45 p.m. on August 25, after a motorcycle struck a cyclist travelling eastbound on Dundas Street East at River Street.

Police allege that the operator of a black and silver motorcycle, seen wearing a yellow flip shield helmet, travelled eastbound in the Dundas East bike lane, struck the cyclist, and fled the scene eastbound from River Street, leaving the cyclist with serious injuries.

The cyclist was hospitalized after the incident.

Police investigating the incident are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact officers.

Personal injury lawyer, David Shellnutt, who represents the victim injured in the hit-and-run, has released video of the incident.

Our cyclist client we believe was intentionally hit by this motorcyclist who @TorontoPolice are trying to identify. The cyclist was seriously injured. Please share widely and report to police: https://t.co/YBJYNHX0aN pic.twitter.com/KOpIDFSsN4 — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) September 13, 2023

In a statement shared with media on Wednesday morning, Shellnutt explains that "Toronto Police are working diligently to track down the individual on the motorcycle, but video evidence is inconclusive given the motorcyclist was riding without plates."

The individual yelled at our client and then entered the bike lane clipping the cyclist as he passed by. He was driving without plates and has thus far eluded authorities. pic.twitter.com/cHVlqKoXYi — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) September 13, 2023

Shellnutt suggests that, based on video evidence, the strike "appears to be an intentional hit and run."

"Our client is home from the hospital, but their injuries are severe and orthopaedic in nature. They are hopeful that members of the public can help identify this incredibly dangerous person to face justice and keep others safe."

Shellnutt echoes police in his call for "the public's help in identifying this person and sharing their information with police. Together, we can combat road violence and ensure those who present a threat to all of us are apprehended and their driving privileges suspended."

Though the suspect is still at large, Shellnutt is thankful for "the motorist who was driving with cameras and surrendered their footage to our client."

"Video recording devices on bikes or in cars often play a critical role in either identifying perpetrators of road violence or at least demonstrating what victims have experienced so that even if they can't access the driver's insurance benefits, at least they can more easily apply for government support through the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims fund."