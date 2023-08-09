Major Toronto intersection will grind to a crawl for weeks due to TTC work

The busy Broadview and Danforth intersection will be a nightmare for commuters for approximately three weeks, as the City works to replace TTC tracks and other infrastructure along Broadview.

Starting next Monday, August 14, the north side of the Broadview and Danforth intersection will shut down to westbound vehicle traffic and be restricted to a single lane of eastbound travel for cars and cyclists, while one lane of northbound traffic will be maintained on Broadview Avenue from Gerrard Street East to Danforth Avenue.

Track replacement work is expected to last for exactly three weeks, concluding on Monday, September 4. The roadway will remain closed for another day to allow repaving work, reopening on September 5.

The City advises people travelling in the area to "use alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations," including detours via Pape, Donlands and Greenwood Avenues for north/south travel; and Dundas Street East, Gerrard Street East, Mortimer Avenue and Cosburn Avenue for east/west travel.

This will just be the first phase of a longer-term track replacement project for the intersection. Aligning with the projected completion of the upcoming TTC work, the south side of the intersection is expected to close in late August through Labour Day to accommodate the remaining track replacement.

In hopes of easing the flow of traffic through the area, the City will be deploying on-site signage, including a detour route marked for cyclists travelling westbound on Danforth. The City also plans to implement real-time video monitoring to better deploy traffic agents and paid duty officers in the area.

The latest closure comes weeks after a five-month construction project began on Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue to replace aging streetcar tracks and reduce track noise.

Part of major Toronto street to be closed for construction for rest of the year https://t.co/AXARUDLRET #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) June 30, 2023

That closure halted 504 King and 505 Dundas service through the area, and the latest closure announcement will only further limit locals' means of transportation in the weeks and months to come.

It is no accident that these projects are happening in step with one another. The City is intentionally bundling projects as part of a coordinated strategy to minimize long-term impacts on construction-affected neighbourhoods.