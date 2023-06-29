Part of major Toronto street to be closed for construction for rest of the year

If you regularly travel across Broadview Avenue, get ready for a headache-inducing and sticky commute for the next couple of months.

On Tuesday, July 4, the City of Toronto is set to begin a five-month construction project on Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue to replace aging streetcar tracks and reduce track noise.

The $6.5 million project is being coordinated with the TTC and bundles several construction needs into one all-encompassing project to save time and money on an already busy corridor.

To get the job done as quickly as possible, the city says construction will be permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Throughout the five-month-long project, sidewalks will remain open for pedestrian access (except for short periods of localized sidewalk repair), and local businesses will be open as usual.

From early July to late fall, there will only be one northbound lane open and no southbound traffic on Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue. Work is also taking place in the area for sewer lining, which is set to be completed in phases and wrap up in early 2024.

There will be no 504 King or 505 Dundas bus or streetcar service on Broadview Avenue between Broadview Station and Gerrard Street East during construction, but Broadview Station will still remain open during this period, and subway service will be unaffected.

The road is also being surfaced as part of the massive project, and damaged sidewalks and curbs will be repaired on Broadview Avenue and Montcrest Boulevard.

As with any construction project, its timelines could be affected by weather, supply chain issues, or other unforeseen circumstances, so it's definitely a good idea to consider alternate routes for the rest of the year and set aside extra time.

"There will be long-term gain for everyone who uses Broadview Avenue, including TTC passengers, when this construction is over and I want to thank people for their patience as crews get this work done," said Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie.