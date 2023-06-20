New video explains massive service changes on TTC in effect until fall

A video recently released by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) outlines several service changes that came into effect on June 18 and will continue to disrupt travel for commuters in the city's east end until fall.

Work to upgrade the streetcar tracks and overhead power on Broadview Avenue will result in major changes to bus and streetcar service at Broadview Station, while construction at the Lower Gerrard and Coxwell intersection to replace "aging streetcar tracks" is resulting in a full intersection closure.

There will be no 504 King or 505 Dundas bus or streetcar service on Broadview Avenue between Broadview Station and Gerrard Street East during construction as vehicular access on Broadview Avenue will be restricted to northbound-only traffic.

Broadview Station will still remain open during this period, and subway service will be unaffected.

504 King and 505 Dundas replacement buses or streetcars will not be able to serve Broadview Station during this work, however, the station itself will remain open and subway service will not be affected.

Alternative services will be available in the area, including the 72A Pape bus that will be extended to King and Parliament streets from Pape Station.

506C replacement buses will be available along Gerrard Street East westbound to Castle Frank Station and eastbound to Victoria Park Station, and 504 King streetcars will operate between Dundas West Station/Dufferin Gate Loop and the Distillery Loop.

The construction is the next phase of a coordinated project between the City of Toronto, Toronto Water, and the TTC to renew and upgrade critical infrastructure on Broadview Avenue.

The City will commence road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs after the TTC track work is completed later this summer.

TTC employees will be present at Broadview and Coxwell stations during the construction work to provide information and answer any questions about the alternative routes.