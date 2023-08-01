A raccoon rescue near Toronto is begging for help to avoid shutting down for good

It's hard to imagine what Toronto would be without its cherished and ubiquitous mascot, the raccoon.

Often getting into trouble and always serving as a source of entertainment, the nocturnal mammals and their antics are perennial fodder for viral videos and headlines, with our city known the world over as the raccoon capital.

But, as well as our trash pandas have adapted to urban living, existing among humans is not always easy. The little guys are often spotted trapped on balconies, bridges, and even way up on lightposts, if they're not wandering into traffic and quickly becoming roadkill or getting sick with distemper or worse.

There are very few organizations residents can call if they witness a raccoon in a stressful or dangerous situation, and unfortunately, one of these facilities has found itself at risk of closing down permanently if it doesn't get some help of its own.

Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue & Rehabilitation Sanctuary has been saving raccoons in Ontario for nearly 15 years, and is the only centre of its kind in the region.

As rewarding as the non-profit's very difficult job has been over the years, fulfillment doesn't pay the bills or cover operational expenses, which have accumulated to a point that the rescue is now asking for the public's support.

"It has been beyond stressful and has drained our personal funding, and this remains no way to run a wildlife centre... we never know if we can help [an animal] tomorrow or not," staff wrote in a moving Facebook post on Monday.

"We have exceeded our limits for some time now and are unable to proceed. Our passion has taken all we have: money, heart and soul."

As a result of their tough financial straits, the founders have had to give a formal 60 days' notice of Mally's end, with a planned closure date of September 30, 2023 — that is, unless the community can help them raise the $20,000 per month they require to save and care for sick and injured local raccoons.

"Saving animals is where my heart is, but if it's not doable, it's not doable and I understand. We have done all we can and know how to do. We at least together tried and saved many souls, and that's a good thing," the sad message ends.

The message is clearly resonating with people, as in less than 24 hours, the post has received nearly 1,000 shares, upwards of 260 comments and close to 500 likes at the time of publication, with many people asking for the link to donate to the group and signing up for recurring monthly donations.

Many are also commenting with kind words about the amazing work that Mally's does, and wishing them success in their efforts to keep their doors open. The outpouring of support, both financial and otherwise, is clear, but it's too soon to tell if it will be enough for the rescue to continue on.