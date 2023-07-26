Metrolinx just released the first video preview of the Ontario Line

Toronto won't get its futuristic new Ontario Line subway until at least 2031, but in the meanwhile, Metrolinx is tantalizing the public with the gradual release of visuals depicting what it will be like to ride the new 15.6-kilometre, 15-station transit line.

The public got its first glimpse of Ontario Line trains and stations back in November, when Infrastructure Ontario awarded a $6 billion contract to design, build and finance the line's southern civil works, including stations and tunnels.

The latest visuals of the Ontario Line come in the form of a video preview courtesy of Metrolinx, offering the very first in-motion representation of the future transit route.

The short clip posted on Wednesday afternoon shares five facts about the line's fleet of automated, fully-driverless subway trains.

You’ve seen the photo renderings, but now it’s time to see them in action. Here are 5 rail-y cool things about the Ontario Line trains … with an extra cool feature at the end! Tell us what you love the most.



Features boasted by Metrolinx include the aforementioned driverless capability (and passenger windows at the front of trains), digital passenger information screens offering real-time information and updates for commuters, on-board WiFi and charging points, dedicated spaces for bikes, and double-wheelchair access with flip-up seats.

As a bonus feature (since it's technically not part of the trains' design) the video also shows off the plan to equip station platforms with screen doors capable of preventing cases of subway-pushing and self-harm.

GFG Rail, an Italian company and a brand of Giugiaro Architettura, was commissioned by Hitchai Rail to detail the concept and preliminary design for the trains.

Fans were already salivating at initial renderings of the high-tech trains when a second batch of previews came out in early 2023, this set of images presented with what could be some of the most terrifying render-people ever produced.

These latest images build on the still visuals released in the last year, and the growing excitement over Toronto's first entirely-new subway line since the 2002 opening of the Line 4 Sheppard route.