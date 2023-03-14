City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
ontario line trains

Here's a closer look at the trains that will run on Toronto's new Ontario Line subway

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Toronto is getting an upgraded and closer look at the modern fleet of trains that will run on the city's new 15.6-kilometre, 15-station Ontario Line

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have reached an agreement with Hitachi Rail's Connect 6ix consortium to transform Toronto's mass transit network via the Ontario Line project. 

ontario lineThe new network will consist of a fleet of driverless subway trains that will run up to every 90 seconds through the city. 

GFG Rail, an Italian company and a brand of Giugiaro Architettura, was commissioned by Hitchai Rail to detail the concept and preliminary design for the trains. 

ontario line"Our design idea was that a contemporary vehicle projected towards the future must be characterized by a safe yet iconic appearance," GFG Rail's website reads

The trains will be packed with the latest technology, including LED headlights, onboard Wi-Fi, digital passenger information screens, charging points, dedicated spaces for bicycles, double wheelchair areas, and connected carriages. 
ontario line

Although recent renderings show a more fleshed-out idea of what the new fleet of vehicles will look like, not everyone seems to be a fan of the train's look, with some calling the design "boxy." 

"Doesn't look futuristic," one person wrote on Twitter. "Throw the whole train away," another user said

According to GFG Rail, the train layout and different types of seating provide maximum capacity and flexibility. 

ontario line

The new Ontario Line will connect Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre and run through the heart of downtown Toronto.

ontario lineAccording to Metrolinx, a trip from one end of the line to the other will take less than 30 minutes, and commuters will have access to over 40 surface connections. 

ontario lineWe'll still have to wait until at least 2030 to access the rapid transit line, but with recent renderings of the stations and trains, Torontonians are finally getting a more complete picture of what the sophisticated network will look like. 

Photos by

GFG Rail


