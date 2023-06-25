The latest Toronto mayoral election polls and where to vote

Where to vote in Toronto for the mayoral election is critical info for June 26 with the latest polls for who will be the city's new mayor showing an increasingly tightening race.

The election seems to be coming down to two candidates if the latest polls are to be believed.

As of Sunday, polls by both Forum Research and Mainstreet Research both still show Olivia Chow as the clear front-runner and the top choice among decided voters.

In both polls Chow leads Ana Bailao by 9 per cent.

Former Police Chief Mark Saunders is a distant third in both polls. Every other candidate including Anthony Furey, Josh Matlow, Mitzie Hunter and many others are essentially longshots at this point.

When to vote

If you didn't already place your vote in advance you must vote on Monday June 26 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Voter Information Card

You may have received a Voter Information Card in the mail but you don't need it to vote on election day. Once you figure out where you need to vote you can always add yourself to the voters list when you get there.

That said, if you have your Voter Information Card you might as well bring it with you as it will make things easier for election officials by confirming you are already on the voter's list.

The Voter's List

Not sure you're on the Voter's List? Don't worry! You can add yourself on election day. Don't let any confusion about whether you are on the Voter's List stop you from voting. Just show up and election officials will help add you so you can place your vote.

Identification you need to bring with you when you vote

You must bring identification with you when you vote, regardless of whether you have a Voter Information Card or are already on the Voter's List or not.

You need one piece of identification showing your name and qualifying Toronto address. All of the following are acceptable options:

Ontario issued photo card, driver's licence or motor vehicle permit (vehicle portion).

Cancelled personalized cheque, credit card or bank account statement.

Utility bill for hydro, telephone or cable TV, water, gas or a bill from a public utilities commission.

Cheque stub, T4 statement or pay receipt issued by an employer.

Statement of direct deposit for Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program.

Property tax assessment, income tax assessment notice, Child Tax Benefit statement.

Mortgage statement, lease or rental agreement.

Transcript or report card from a post-secondary school.

Document showing campus residence, issued by the office or officials responsible for student residence at a post-secondary institution.

Any other document from the government of Canada, Ontario or a municipality in Ontario or a document issued or certified by a court in Ontario.

Any document from a Band Council in Ontario established under the Indian Act (Canada).

Insurance policy or insurance statement.

Loan agreement or other financial agreement with a financial institution.

Statement of Employment Insurance Benefits Paid T4E.

Statement of Old Age Security T4A (OAS), Canada Pension Plan Benefits T4A (P), Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions.

Workplace Safety and Insurance Board Statement of Benefits T5007.

CNIB card or a card from another registered charitable organization that provides services to persons with disabilities.

Document showing residence at a long-term care home under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, issued by the Administrator for the home.

Where to vote

Go to the My Vote website and enter in your address. The address field can be a bit wonky so if it doesn't work for you the first time just refresh your browser window and try again. When it works properly your address should show up and you simply need to select it and press Go.

On the subsequent screen you will be shown what Toronto Ward you are in (ex. Toronto Danforth) and prompted to check if you are on the voter's list. There's no need to go through this step if you are simply looking for where to vote.

Instead, click on the option near the top of the page that reads "My Voting Places" and you will be shown the address where you can go and place your vote. The website is unnecessarily confusing but that's the City of Toronto for you!

Election results

Results from the election for Toronto's next mayor should be available shortly after the voting window closes at 8 p.m. If the vote is very tight it might take a bit longer.