Toronto candidate Chris Sky smashes someone's phone in wild video

It's election day in Toronto, but the only win that controversial mayoral candidate Chris Sky can expect credit for today is an apparent physical altercation that unfolded over the weekend.

Chris Sky was confronted by an angry fan of rapper Why-G, who filmed the mayoral candidate while verbally accosting him and attempting to physically assault him. Sky can be seen repeatedly warning the person filming not to touch him, before the recording abruptly ends.

Sky responded to the viral video on Twitter, sharing his side of the story in his trademark inflammatory tone.

The video clearly shows Chris Sky's wrist being grabbed by the person filming, though Sky tweeted that there was no physical contact, throwing in some on-brand macho dudebro energy and claiming that he would have jumped at the opportunity to hit back.

Some Twitter users are calling out the candidate for his tone, not that anyone should expect anything different from the guy at this stage of the game.

Others have posted replies supporting Sky for defending himself, even as the candidate maintains that there was no physical contact during the altercation.

Sky failed to register as more than a blip in the final Forum Research and Mainstreet poll results released on the eve of the election, though his continued presence in the mayoral race will likely siphon off at least a few votes from leading right-wing candidates Mark Saunders and Anthony Furey.

Lead photo by

@6ixbuzz/Twitter
