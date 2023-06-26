Toronto candidate Chris Sky smashes someone's phone in wild video

It's election day in Toronto, but the only win that controversial mayoral candidate Chris Sky can expect credit for today is an apparent physical altercation that unfolded over the weekend.

Chris Sky was confronted by an angry fan of rapper Why-G, who filmed the mayoral candidate while verbally accosting him and attempting to physically assault him. Sky can be seen repeatedly warning the person filming not to touch him, before the recording abruptly ends.

Toronto Mayoral candidate Chris Sky was confronted in the streets by a man that wasn’t happy about the lies he was spreading about rapper Why G & his father. pic.twitter.com/sMrwKN9WQJ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 25, 2023

Sky responded to the viral video on Twitter, sharing his side of the story in his trademark inflammatory tone.

Reality check. I warned a chubby kid two times not to get in my face. The third time I took his phone and smashed it on the floor. He then dropped to his hands and knees looking for it crying because he knew he couldn't pay for it, if I had broken it :) many witnesses — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) June 25, 2023

The video clearly shows Chris Sky's wrist being grabbed by the person filming, though Sky tweeted that there was no physical contact, throwing in some on-brand macho dudebro energy and claiming that he would have jumped at the opportunity to hit back.

He never touched me. He just put a phone in my face which I first swatted then grabbed and tossed. If he had actually touched me I would have smashed his face before having him arrested. He was a child. Trying to make a fake vid for Instagram lol — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) June 25, 2023

Some Twitter users are calling out the candidate for his tone, not that anyone should expect anything different from the guy at this stage of the game.

Fat shaming? Calling a ‘kid’ chubby? Really?



If elected, will you use the same language towards citizens of Toronto, who don’t meet your level of toxic masculinity? — Zaphod (@ZaphodFortyTwo) June 25, 2023

Others have posted replies supporting Sky for defending himself, even as the candidate maintains that there was no physical contact during the altercation.

Well done man. Every man should be able to stand up for himself. It's very clear that this guy was being belligerent. — Lorfamus Maximus (@lorfamus) June 25, 2023

Sky failed to register as more than a blip in the final Forum Research and Mainstreet poll results released on the eve of the election, though his continued presence in the mayoral race will likely siphon off at least a few votes from leading right-wing candidates Mark Saunders and Anthony Furey.