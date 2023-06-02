Second teen arrested for setting off fireworks on crowded TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who is facing seven charges after setting off fireworks on TTC buses in Scarborough.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, May 24 in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area. Police say the teenage boy boarded a TTC bus and threw fireworks into a crowd of people waiting at the bus stop.

The suspect then exited the bus and boarded another TTC vehicle, where he allegedly lit and threw one more firecracker, causing one person to suffer from minor injuries.

On Thursday, May 25, the same boy boarded a TTC bus in the Guildwood neighbourhood, where he lit and threw another firework, causing the bus to be evacuated as it filled up with smoke. Luckily, no injuries were reported in this incident.

@TorontoPolice have made an arrest in two more fireworks on buses incidents.

A reminder that our vehicles have multiple cameras and video will be shared with police.https://t.co/2pBhWmOG2P — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) June 2, 2023

On Thursday, June 1, the 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with three counts of mischief, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possess weapon for committing an offence. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

The suspect cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The arrest comes just one day after a 14-year-old girl was charged with setting off a firework on a packed TTC bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area.

The incident was captured in a 22-second clip, which shows the girl setting off the firework and aiming it at the back of the full-capacity bus. Commuters were filmed screaming, ducking, and trying to evacuate the bus as the firework began to crackle and fill the bus up with smoke.

On Wednesday, the TTC said it had learned of two more cases of people being reckless with fireworks on its vehicles, totalling seven incidents in just nine days.

"These are illegal acts and we have video," the transit commission said. "All will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."