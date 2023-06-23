City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ford fest 2023

People are being tricked into donating to attend 'free' FordFest in Toronto

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Fordian festival for "folks and friends" is being slammed on social media after many people looking to attend this year's FordFest celebration were tricked into donating money to attend the supposedly free event.

FordFest Scarborough 2023 lands at Thomson Memorial Park this evening, Friday, June 23, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. But people looking to RSVP for the event are speaking out after being prompted to donate money in a confusing menu that seemingly leaves no option to skip the donation.

Several social media users have reported this same menu, which appears after entering contact information and prompts users to select a donation amount when they attempt to skip past the page.

Though this is technically the only step needed to RSVP, the donation page has left users confused with the incorrect belief that they can only attend FordFest after forking over some money.

The Ontario PC Party branding on the donation page is being interpreted by some as a suggestion that the funds collected for FordFest are directly funding party coffers.

FordFest is indeed free to attend for those who have completed the first part of the RSVP process, even if they exit the page without offering up some free money to Doug Ford & company.

The event has already faced criticism from nurses and personal support workers, who are staging a counter-protest at Thomson Memorial Park to coincide with FordFest, in hopes of raising awareness about the province's cuts and healthcare policies.

Lead photo by

@fordnation
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Couple got married at new heart-shaped Toronto park hours after it opened

Someone redesigned the Gong signs littering Toronto

People are being tricked into donating to attend 'free' FordFest in Toronto

Cursive writing returning to Ontario schools this fall and people don't know how to feel

John Tory is robocalling Toronto and your phone probably thinks it's fraud

Ontario is getting a new area code as demand for phone numbers grows

Toronto is getting a new observation deck perched 80 storeys in the sky

Hilarious photo shows raccoon casually munching on pizza slice in Toronto