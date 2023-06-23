People are being tricked into donating to attend 'free' FordFest in Toronto

A Fordian festival for "folks and friends" is being slammed on social media after many people looking to attend this year's FordFest celebration were tricked into donating money to attend the supposedly free event.

FordFest Scarborough 2023 lands at Thomson Memorial Park this evening, Friday, June 23, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. But people looking to RSVP for the event are speaking out after being prompted to donate money in a confusing menu that seemingly leaves no option to skip the donation.

Doug Ford and the Ontario PC Party are trying to force people to donate - after initially entering your contact information, the RSVP link for Ford Fest does not let you proceed unless you pick a donation amount. https://t.co/ZMJZGTgG86 pic.twitter.com/QUyOdtCZK2 — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) June 23, 2023

Several social media users have reported this same menu, which appears after entering contact information and prompts users to select a donation amount when they attempt to skip past the page.

apparently registering for this "free" event is coupled with a request for a donation — Kiltedkrush@gmail.com (@Saorsawhimsy) June 23, 2023

Though this is technically the only step needed to RSVP, the donation page has left users confused with the incorrect belief that they can only attend FordFest after forking over some money.

when you register to attend they ask for donations. So that would pay for the donations. You cant attend unless you RSVP that is who they are keeping out...the ppl that didnt RSVP — Tracy3F (@tracy3Forsyth) June 23, 2023

The Ontario PC Party branding on the donation page is being interpreted by some as a suggestion that the funds collected for FordFest are directly funding party coffers.

This is what comes up when you RSVP to Doug Ford's fest. Donations, assumable go to the PC Party. I wonder who's paying for fordfest and what favours a $3,550 b̶r̶i̶b̶e̶ 'donation' buys you? pic.twitter.com/c86bwFSg0w — Larysa Dub (@LarysaDub) June 23, 2023

FordFest is indeed free to attend for those who have completed the first part of the RSVP process, even if they exit the page without offering up some free money to Doug Ford & company.

The event has already faced criticism from nurses and personal support workers, who are staging a counter-protest at Thomson Memorial Park to coincide with FordFest, in hopes of raising awareness about the province's cuts and healthcare policies.