Someone just added some valuable missing information to a TTC map at Union Station

If you're passing through Toronto's Union Station in the next little while, you may notice that one of the TTC maps on the Yonge Line platform has been creatively amended with some very helpful information from a fellow commuter.

It seems that someone with some very relatable priorities has decided to assist others riding the Rocket by letting them know, hilariously, which stops in the city's subway system have an LCBO location nearby.

The official TTC map on the platform at Canada's largest station, as spotted on Tuesday, now has "LCBO" helpfully written in Sharpie beside the Wilson, Yorkdale, St. Clair West, Dupont, King, Dundas, College, Bloor-Yonge, Sumerhill, St. Clair, Davisville, Eglinton, Lawrence, and yes, Union stops.

Someone added some very helpful info to a TTC map at Union Station 😂 #Toronto #TTC #LCBO pic.twitter.com/wYUt5ac61h — blogTO (@blogTO) October 25, 2022

Of course, a photo of the map was quickly shared to Toronto Reddit, where it received 644 upvotes and dozens of comments, many of them pointing out even more LCBO locations that the creator missed, such as the one at Wellesley, North York Centre and Sheppard-Yonge.

Many also started discussing which outlets are the closest to the actual subway stop and thus the most convenient, appearing to agree on Bloor-Yonge, Dundas and the new one at Union (which opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays, for the record).

Many also joked that the artist was "the hero we need" and was doing "God's work."

The map and the discussion around it shows just how convenient getting some booze and hopping on the subway is on any night (or day) out in the city — now even moreso with this handy edition, which will surely be replaced by the Commission ASAP.

Hopefully, it brings smiles to a few transitgoers first, though.